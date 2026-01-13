Community

Greenville County Citizens Academy: Building Informed Community Leaders

I’m excited to share that applications are now open for the 2026 Citizens Academy, a program that has quickly become one of the most meaningful ways residents can gain a deeper understanding of how Greenville County Government works.

Launched two years ago in partnership with fellow council members and county staff, the Citizens Academy was created to pull back the curtain on county government, how decisions are made, how services are delivered, and how taxpayer dollars are managed. I’m proud to have been part of the effort to bring this program to life, and even more proud of the impact it’s already had.

Participants consistently share that the Academy not only deepens their understanding of county operations, but also equips them to take that knowledge back into their neighborhoods, workplaces, churches, and civic groups. The result isn’t just informed participants, it’s stronger, more informed communities across Greenville County.

The Academy begins Tuesday, March 10, with an orientation at the County Administration Building. Participants will receive an overview of internal operations, the county budget process, and have the opportunity to meet senior staff and ask questions. Over the following months, the program includes site visits to key county facilities such as law enforcement and detention services, Twin Chimneys Landfill, Animal Care, and other departments. The program concludes in November, with graduates walking away with a practical, firsthand understanding of how county government serves the public.

Each County Council member selects two residents from their district to participate in the Citizens Academy. While I may already have some individuals in mind, I never want a citizen to miss an opportunity to be involved simply because they didn’t know to ask. For that reason, I wanted to reach out to our community and invite anyone in District 19 who has an interest in the Citizens Academy to contact my office and let me know.

Hearing directly from residents helps ensure this process remains open, fair, and accessible to those who want to learn more and be engaged. If you live in another district, I encourage you to reach out to your respective County Council representative, as each council member makes selections for their own district.

It’s also worth noting that in some years, not all districts are able to fill both of their allotted seats. When that happens, additional spots may become available, allowing more residents from across the county to participate.

I believe District 19 had over 4 people attend last year’s class!

Let me know if you are interested!

Staying engaged and expressing interest early helps ensure those opportunities aren’t missed.

Programs like the Citizens Academy strengthen transparency, trust, and civic engagement, and I’m grateful to everyone who continues to make it such a success.