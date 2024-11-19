News

Councilman’ Benton Blount's Corner: Laurens Road TIF

As your representative, I take every decision seriously, especially those that will shape the future of our community. Recently, I’ve heard concerns about my vote on the Laurens Road Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district, including opposition from some who have typically been in my cheering section. I appreciate that level of accountability—it’s what makes our democracy stronger. These questions have also prompted me to further analyze this vote, and I want to address those concerns head-on.

While I wasn’t in strong favor of this TIF, I felt that voting against it simply for the sake of opposition would not have been in the best interest of taxpayers. Some decisions don’t have easy “yes” or “no” answers, but I hope you trust that my discernment on complicated issues like this is always guided by one principle: fighting for taxpayers first and always.

Understanding the Difference: TIF vs. Tax Break

A TIF is often misunderstood, so it’s important to explain how it works and how it differs from a tax break.

What is a tax break?

A tax break reduces or exempts taxes for specific businesses or groups, often with promises of job creation or investment.

While this can attract businesses, it reduces immediate tax revenue and sometimes fails to deliver long-term benefits if the promises aren’t met.

What is a TIF?

A Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district works differently:

1. Baseline revenue stays the same: Schools, the county, and the city continue to receive the same property tax revenue they do today.

2. Incremental growth is reinvested: Any new tax revenue generated by increased property values is reinvested into public infrastructure, such as roads, utilities, and parks, within the district.

3. Future benefits: After the TIF expires (typically after 30 years), all the increased tax revenue goes to schools, the city, and the county, resulting in a much larger tax base.

Unlike a tax break, a TIF doesn’t reduce taxes or give money directly to developers. It uses future growth to fund public improvements that benefit the entire community.

Why I voted yes for the Laurens Road TIF

The Laurens Road corridor has been economically stagnant for years, with vacant properties and outdated infrastructure generating minimal tax revenue. I’ve lived in Greenville for over a decade, and during that time, I’ve seen many buildings along Laurens Road remain empty, contributing almost nothing to the tax base.

This newsletter comes after hearing concerns from some typically on my side of issues, so I felt it my responsibility to analyze this decision even more closely. I approached this vote through the lens of solving the very issues opponents raised—lowering taxes and finding alternative ways to fund government without relying so heavily on property taxes.

The Cost of Doing Nothing

Leaving the area as it is would continue to cost taxpayers:

1. Lost revenue: Vacant properties generate minimal tax revenue, forcing schools, the city, and the county to rely more heavily on other sources, including residential property taxes.

2. Higher public safety costs: Blighted areas often lead to increased crime, raising law enforcement and public safety expenses.

3. Missed economic opportunities: Without intervention, the area is unlikely to attract the type of businesses and investment needed to grow our economy.

A Smarter Way to Manage Growth

I also saw this TIF as an opportunity to direct growth to an area already equipped with the infrastructure grid needed to handle it. By focusing on revitalizing Laurens Road, we are using an area where development has already taken root, rather than expanding growth further into rural areas. Growth in rural areas often requires clear-cutting land and installing costly new infrastructure, which can disrupt communities and increase taxpayer burdens.

This plan allows us to work on growth where it’s already happening and prevents more unnecessary sprawl, which I believe is critical to managing Greenville’s future responsibly.

The School Board’s Ability to Protect Funding

One of the most common concerns I’ve heard is how the TIF might affect school funding, with some speculating that it could lead the school board to raise taxes again. However, the school board has the ability to ensure this doesn’t happen.

At their meeting this Tuesday, the school board can request an amendment to create a carve-out for their portion of the TIF.

This carve-out would allow the schools to receive 100% of the property tax revenue from residential development within the TIF district, addressing the main concern about funding.

By taking this step, the school board would protect its funding and eliminate any justification for raising taxes due to the TIF.

I encourage the board to take this action, as it is a proactive solution to address concerns about school funding while still allowing the TIF to fund critical infrastructure improvements.

My Thought Process

This vote was not one I approached lightly, nor was it one that I supported enthusiastically. However, voting against the TIF without offering a viable alternative would have done nothing to address the real challenges our county faces.

For the past two years, I’ve been in the minority on Council, which has given me a unique perspective and the opportunity to focus on solutions rather than opposition. My goal in this vote was to address some of the same issues raised by those who oppose the TIF:

1. Reducing the burden on residential taxpayers: Greenville County recently raised residential property taxes, and I know many of you felt that strain. My ultimate goal is to use the economic growth generated by this TIF to help relieve that burden. If we can grow our commercial tax base, it reduces the need to rely so heavily on residential property taxes.

2. A path to lowering the millage rate: I want to use this TIF as a tool to help warrant moving our millage rate back to where it was before Council increased it this past budget cycle. With proper financial management and increased revenue from businesses, this is a realistic goal.

3. A vision for the future: This TIF was an opportunity to help solve the very concerns I’ve been fighting for—lowering taxes and finding better ways to fund government. While I wasn’t in strong favor of the plan, doing nothing would have only perpetuated the problem.

I want to express that I understand the frustration about this item as it has been a point of frustration for myself. I hope that people who appreciate when I vote “no” on certain issues also trust my discernment when I vote “yes” on complicated issues that don’t have simple answers or a clear opinion from constituents prior to a vote.

The Laurens Road TIF is not a perfect solution, and it wasn’t one I supported without reservation. However, it offers a path to revitalizing a neglected area, managing growth responsibly, and reducing the reliance on residential property taxes.

The school board has the power to ensure that schools benefit fully from residential tax revenue by requesting a carve-out at their meeting this Tuesday. This step would eliminate any justification for future tax increases due to the TIF.

Ultimately, I voted for this plan because doing nothing was not in the best interest of taxpayers. I remain committed to lowering taxes, growing our economy, and finding smarter ways to fund government. As always, I welcome your feedback, and look forward to continuing this conversation with you.