Positive Masculinity is a Wonderful Gift Displayed in Positive Male Role Models

UNANDERRA, Australia -- Launched in 1999, and now celebrated in more than 80 countries worldwide, International Men's Day (IMD) is gaining great momentum. One of the six pillars of International Men's Day is: "To promote positive male role models; not just movie stars and sports men but every day, working class men who are living decent, honest lives." In this light, the theme for IMD 2024 is "Positive Male Role Models."Warwick Marsh International Men's Day global digital coordinator from Australia said, "Positive male role models are crucial for personal and societal growth. They shape identity by teaching young men that masculinity is a wonderful gift and that there is no such thing as toxic masculinity.

No gender has a monopoly on vice, only the reality of either good or bad people. Positive Masculinity is dedicated to the service of others. During wartime men give their lives in massive acts of bravery. During peacetime men give their lives working hard day and night. We all benefit from the selfless sacrifice of courageous men."Marsh continued, "Positive male role models provide guidance and mentorship, offering support and practical advice on handling challenges, building resilience and achieving goals. Positive male role models foster healthy relationships by modelling respect, loving care and constructive communication by encouraging men and boys to form strong, supportive loving connections. As Allie Stuckey said in her breakthrough video on masculine men, 'Women want real men.'"'Make Men Masculine Again:'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-kxdyJs6y8Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, founder of International Men's Day, from Trinidad & Tobago said, "International Men's Day has the potential to become the global medium to heal our world. The concept and themes of International Men's Day are designed to give hope to the depressed, faith to the lonely, comfort to the broken-hearted, transcend barriers, eliminate stereotypes and create a more caring humanity."

Dr Teelucksingh continued, "Positive male role models inspire individuals to lead meaningful lives, contribute positively to their communities, promote values of kindness, integrity and accountability thus creating a healthier and more balanced society. Together, we can bring hope and healing to the human race. So, on 19 November 2024, let us greet everyone with a smile and the words, 'Happy International Men's Day.'"

