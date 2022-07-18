We Are Living In “The Twilight Zone”!

Some have suggested that the "Twilight Zone" series was more "realistic" than modern-day America! What a sad commentary on what we have brought to pass if that is true!

I’ll wager that some of you also feel like we’re living in some kind of “reincarnation” of Rod Sterling’s great old TV series, ‘The Twilight Zone’, where things never were what they appeared to be. For certain we’re no longer living in ‘normal times’ (if indeed we ever did), nor are we living among a population of mostly ‘rational’ people, sad to say. What is our modern ‘twilight zone’? Plainly, it’s a formerly great and Christian-oriented nation still euphemistically called the “United” States, where once plain-as-day and totally accepted FACTS are denied and absolutely preposterous propositions and outrageous beliefs are asserted by hordes of mouth-breathing buffoons with “straight faces to a sea of nodding heads”, as William Allen recently observed in Impact (a publication of D.James Kennedy Ministries).

So what do I mean by that statement that we’re now living in “the twilight zone”? Consider the following UNTRUTHS (with some “explanatory” comments from me in parentheses):

Two men or two women can “marry”, say the ‘wizards’ of our courts (in defiance of God’s laws). We all know, I’m sure, that “court-made” law trumps legislated law, now don’t we? That’s much better than that “old fashioned” concept that our Founders wanted the Congress to make laws and the courts to rule on whether or not they were constitutional. The courts obviously know much more than our elected lawmakers, so end of discussion.

At least half of our population is confused, and totally in error, when they have the temerity to deny that “abortion on demand” is “constitutional”. Just because there is no mention of the right to abortion—which we all recognize as a woman’s natural ‘health care’ right-- and just because there is no mention of ‘health care’ as being a constitutional ‘right’ in that outdated old parchment, doesn’t mean that they are not constitutional. The Supreme Court has declared that the right to abort one’s unborn child was found in the Constitution’s “penumbras”, so that settles it. Obviously the Supreme Court was wrong when it recently ruled that the Justices in 1973 were in violation of the Constitution. But that’s what happens when we only have nine justices on the Court—especially justices nominated by ex-president Trump, who was controlled by Russia. Right? We really need at least 15, and preferably more, and if they’re all liberal Democrats, that’s even better!

Any biological male or female can change his/her birth gender, even as a pre-teen, and females who become a ‘man’ can “father” a child, and males who become a ‘female’ can bear a child—really! (Just ask the gender “confused” kooks now infesting our country. Has the “plumbing” and DNA of men and women changed since my biology classes in the 1950’s? Apparently so).

It is healthy, and morally correct, for any adults in authority over young people (except parents) to convince said young people that it is perfectly normal to consider “gender reassignment therapy”, even irreversible surgery, since we all know that such therapy or surgery will lead to a full and happy life for that once gender confused young person. And the younger the age this is done, the happier the “transitioning” child will be. Documentation to the contrary should be ignored because it was produced by lying “right wing extremists” or Bible-believing Christians, both of which are increasingly problematical and “dangerous” in our culture, (especially if they are the parents of said child), and need to be “dealt with”, preferably by the F.B.I. or the D.O.J.

Nuclear families are ‘dangerous’ to a child’s mental health—single parent child raising or child raising by two people of the same gender should now be considered “normal” in this ‘brave, new world’, and are much to be preferred over the God-mandated and old-fashioned ‘one man and one woman’ parenting. Obviously children prefer the modern family, rather than that “outmoded” ‘mother, father, children’ arrangement. Don’t they? Of course they do! We all know that.

“Woke” people are not obliged to answer a “trick” ‘what is a woman?’ question recently posed by enemies of “woke-ism”, such as hateful conservatives in the Senate, ignorant Bible-believing Christians, and deplorable right-wing extremist agitators and politicians, because all ‘reasonable’ people must admit that it is difficult to define “what is a woman?”. If you disbelieve this, just ask our newest far left, anti-constitution Extreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, for a definition. Is she “woke”, or what?

“Cancel Culture” doesn’t really threaten free speech, and is actually a good thing, because it attacks and shuts down (or shuts up) any mongoloid conservatives who still believe that the U.S. Constitution protects free speech, which of course it does--but ONLY for leftist/progressive/socialist “educated” and “woke” citizens who love the constitution (of the Russian Federation or the Chinese Communist Party).

Society is much safer if we severely ‘defund’ our police departments, fire most of them, and replace them with ‘social workers’ whose new mantra is: ‘come, let us reason together’.

The nation’s “premier” disseminator of (totally “slanted”) truth, the venerable and thoroughly trusted New York Times, has started assuring the American people that the U.S.A. was not born in 1776 but was “birthed” in 1619 near Jamestown, Virginia in order to “establish slavery”, and that the American Revolution was not fought to establish a free society but was waged to “preserve slavery”. So now you know the “truth”, not those lies spouted by hate-filled Americanists, conservatives, Constitution literalists, Bible-believers, silly D.A.R. ladies, and other pesky enemies of “The New World Order”. Isn’t it good to know the truth? Yes it is!

Continued use of fossil fuels (oil, coal, natural gas, gasoline) will result in the end of most life on this planet in less than 10 years, because the atmosphere will be so “polluted” by CO2 ( a gas required by all plant life ) that there will be no oxygen left to breathe; also the polar ice caps will have all melted, so the polar bears will drown and die, and one-third of our nation will be under water. That must be true because all of the climate ‘experts’ like Al Gore, Barak Obama, and Alexandria Cortez, and their perfectly rational supporters keep assuring us that it is true (even though it is NOT). But we should not worry, because our far-left Marxist Biden Administration is doing all it can to quickly eliminate the use of those ‘dangerous’ fossil fuels, making them more scarce each month, and forcing up the price of each (as well as the prices of everything else and blaming it on Russia’s Putin, who is NOT responsible for our plight). This is being done by concerned governmental ‘experts’ who know what they are doing, so don’t worry. And, as our esteemed and hard-working (at least three half-days per week) President assures us, if gasoline gets too expensive to afford any longer, we all can buy those wonderful and “affordable” electric vehicles that don’t require gasoline (but which DO require extremely expensive batteries made by our dear friends and allies in Communist China—plus tons of money to buy the scarce vehicles, plus vast numbers of those SLOW TO RECHARGE “electric charging stations” that don’t exist and that are powered by COAL OR NATURAL GAS POWER PLANTS that Biden and his Marxist fellow devils are trying to shut down). Isn’t is great to have a president who really looks out for the best interests of the American people? Unlike that horrible last one we endured!

Violent rioters who loot, burn, destroy, or damage private property, and injure or kill the innocent, are misunderstood societal “heroes”, while people who protest peacefully via marches and picketing according to the “outmoded” First Amendment, must be denounced as “enemies of the people”, and should be shunned or “doxed” (by their mouth-breathing, brain damaged fellow citizens). Those extremists who don’t support the Black Lives Matter Movement or who don’t support and encourage the patriots who belong to “AntiFa” should be identified and harassed at every opportunity by the true patriots of the nation. For more information on how to harass these extremists, refer to recent “pronouncements” by Maxine Waters on how to handle these “nuts”.

Mega-billionaires, such as top C.F.R. member George Soros, are considered “upstanding patriots” when they fund the political campaigns of District Attorneys or Secretary of State candidates around the nation, candidates who are expected to be “super-soft” on criminals, and who prefer to “look the other way” when angry citizens protest obvious voting irregularities and corrupt election boards.

It’s much better for society when corrupt parole boards, corrupt and paid off state prison system administrators, progressive governors, etc. release multiple thousands of violent criminals from prisons, long before their sentences are completed, as an act of “compassion” to the criminals so they won’t get “Covid-19” in prison or because there is no more money to keep them open. Of course, the “minor” danger this might impose on the protesting law-abiding population should be discounted as “hateful right wing rhetoric”, and any blow back by the citizenry should be ignored. It will go away eventually.

The 2020 general election, we are constantly assured by the patriotic Marxist progressives/collectivists of the Comrade Biden Administration (including by our senile anti-American president), was the “most secure in American history.” Those claiming otherwise are “deplorables”, “right wing extremists” who are all hateful white supremacists, and are obviously “enemies of free elections”, and their claims are false, baseless, and absolutely unproven; they should all be put in jail for indefinite periods, without trial, for daring to doubt the assurances of our patriotic main stream media and “our” government—just like those violent and heavily armed extremists in Washington, D.C. who perpetrated an “insurrection” on January 6, 2020 at the direction of President Trump, and who tried to take over the legitimate government of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Thankfully our diligent Congress people have formed a “January 6 Select Committee” to get to the real truth of that dastardly insurrection, when so many people were killed and injured, and so much damage was inflicted on the Capital building. Without any doubt this was the fault of our former President Trump, an evil extremist who plotted that “insurrection” and who should be indicted for his role in fomenting all of the violence in and destruction of our Capital building and sent to prison for 50 years—or longer!

Our nation is much more “diverse”--which is good--and more “American” if we allow virtually unrestricted and unvetted immigration into our nation, because obviously all of these illegal invaders will sooner or later (probably sooner) become Democrats and will vote forever for the socialist/Marxist candidates of the Democrat Party (The Klan of New Bolsheviks)—and that will be “very good” for our nation. If you don’t believe this, just ask Comrade Biden—he’ll tell you the same thing (if he’s awake). And don’t believe those lies by those hateful “right wing extremists” and “MAGA” nuts and those uncaring Republicans in Congress that many of these poor unfortunates who are coming among us with rags on their backs and tears streaming from their eyes are hiding violent terrorists among them and bringing disease among the population. We all know that’s a lie, because most of them are women and children. How heartless can you be?

Unborn babies—even those with beating hearts and fully formed fingers and toes are just “blobs” of tissue, just “products of conception”, and are not to be considered as human beings until they are born---and sometimes not even then (depending on “consultations” between the abortionist and the mother). Thus it is perfectly acceptable to MURDER them while they are still in their mother’s womb. At least the Extreme Court said so back in 1973, so that settled the matter until those “right wing extremist” Justices nominated by that “right wing extremist” ex-President Trump to the Supreme Court recently overturned the Roe V. Wade decision made long ago by true judicial geniuses and “social justice” warriors! (Of course, the “right” to murder one’s unborn child is NOT in our Constitution, but why get “nit picky”?)

Inflation is really good for the nation and our people. If one doubts this, just consult the financial “gurus” who run the Federal Reserve System, that gaggle of international bankers who are NOT a part of the U.S. government, and which was created by globalists in 1913 as a PRIVATELY OWNED banking system that “creates” money out of thin air because they have the best interests of the American people in mind, and then “loans” it to the U.S. government at high interest rates—(activities which historically have led to INFLATION, which they assure us is “only temporary”, and which will “soon be under control, and going down”. You believe that, don’t you)? It also makes those individuals and member banks filthy rich. So what’s wrong with that?

Increasing lawlessness and crime are just “illusions”, and any actual increases in such are because a segment of our population is maltreated and harassed by racist law enforcement in our largest cities. Everyone knows that almost all crime is perpetrated by wielders of evil handguns, and the even more Satanic

“AR-14”-style (President Biden’s description) “assault rifles”, (which are NOT assault rifles—‘AR’ stands for ‘Armalite Rifle’-the company that first developed this sporting rifle), which are used in almost all crimes if handguns are not available, and we all know that those .22 caliber cartridges the AR-15 fires are so powerful they can kill 20 people with one round, or destroy an armored vehicle with just a few rounds, and their “clips” hold hundreds of rounds, which nobody needs for hunting. Yeah—if you doubt this just ask our all-knowing Comrade President Joe Biden--he’ll straighten you out and assure all of you pro-gun nitwits that “the 2 nd Amendment is NOT absolute”. Now doesn’t that reassure you? Besides, if you need to defend yourself in your home, just grab your double barreled shotgun, go out onto your back porch, and fire off two rounds into the air. According to Joe Biden that will scare away any intruders. And he’s an expert, so don’t doubt him!

The mainline “woke” churches of the nation are correct in phasing out or watering down the preaching of God’s Word--which is just a collection of “fables” and “fairy tales”--, and the new “social gospel” now being taught in these churches will be quite beneficial in the years ahead, as mankind pursues “Heaven on Earth” rather than eternal existence with an imaginary Creator in His Heaven. We all know that “man” can make his own ‘paradise’ and doesn’t need to worry about some kind of superstitions taught in the Bible.

Critical Race Theory , which teaches that all white people, including new born babies, are really “racists” at heart, even if, and especially if, they deny being such, is good for our nation because it “unifies” our people and encourages them to “understand and love one another” much more openly; therefore all young people must be taught the truths of this long repressed doctrine, which requires them to learn about and confess their inherent racism and become “woke”, which is also a good thing. We must ignore that “out of date” propaganda by Dr. Martin Luther King about “judging people on the basis of their character, not the color of their skin”. What did he know? He was a Republican and a “Bible thumper”. Don’t you agree? And don’t listen to that nonsense about those who are pushing this greatly needed program becoming very wealthy. That’s just conservative “right wing extremist” lies. And we know that those who tell those lies are all white supremacists. Right? And probably Republicans also.

The 2 nd Amendment to our outdated constitution doesn’t really mean that law-abiding people should have unrestricted rights to ‘keep and bear arms’. After all, Comrade President Biden informed the American people recently that “the 2 nd Amendment is NOT absolute”. And he’s an expert. Do you doubt that? He also assured the people that no one in colonial days could own a cannon (well, they actually COULD). We’d all be much safer if the only firearms permitted to our citizenry would be single shot, bolt-action rifles or shotguns and no handguns, and especially no cannons. Ideally the people should be restricted to owning only those firearms in ‘common use’ during the Revolutionary War, which plainly is what the Founders intended, and only if one belongs to a militia, and only if it is ‘registered’ with the government (so it could be confiscated later by the government). That would make all of us “safer”! Wouldn’t it? You know it would!

“Red Flag Laws”, such as the dedicated statesmen of the Democrat Party, along with some ‘courageous’ Republicans, are currently trying to get passed by our states, should be forced by Comrade Biden’s administration onto all of our states. That way we’ll all be much safer from those “hate-filled extremists” who own firearms. Right? (Remember: these despicable laws will encourage people with a grudge against anyone who they know owns firearms to file a complaint that they are a danger to themselves or others, and because these laws permit said “grudger” to file a complaint in court against said “grudgee”, without DUE PROCESS in this It is totally unconstitutional to send law enforcement to a person’s home to demand he/she turn over his/her firearms against his/her will, being denied DUE PROCESS by appearing in court to defend oneself, with EXPENSIVE counsel. These laws MUST BE DEFEATED, despite the “assurances” of RINOS like Lindsey Graham that “due process” will be honored in any new “red flag” laws! With a “red flag” law used against one, and without ever having been allowed to appear in court and defend oneself until AFTER THE FACT <e.g. said person is GUILTY UNTIL HE PROVES HIMSELF INNOCENT IN COURT>, a very LONG and COSTLY process to recover one’s firearms is purposely written into these “red flag” laws by the verminous lawmakers of the Dumbocrat Party and the CRAVEN RINO COWARDS who have allied themselves with the despicable Marxist Dumbocrats, moving us ever closer to the time of their dreams when they can send their armed goons to the homes of Americans and demand we turn over our firearms to them! Yeah, sure we will!)

ARE YOU “WOKE” YET?

Looking at the above list of certifiable “twilight zone” craziness (ALL of them anti-American, anti-Constitution, anti-Bible LIES), a case can be made that “our” various levels of government have long ago exceeded the “ethical limits” of our common culture, and for certain either we, the people, or our government, are now living in a world of fantasy or illusion. At least some of us are—i.e. those who are considered to be “WOKE”. These confused and DANGEROUS citizens exist in a society-approved fantasy that telling lies about other groups or individuals and threatening their livelihoods or their very lives if members of those ‘other groups’ do not subscribe to the “woke” agenda, is good for society as a whole because it keeps us all reading from the same liberal ‘news’. Right? (Pardon me while I use the “vomitorium”—which was quite popular among the ancient Romans).

So what is meant by these “wokesters” when they consider themselves as the ultimate enlightened members of humanity, and is it an insult to be considered “woke”? According to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, woke “is now defined…as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice), and identified as U.S. slang. It originated in African American English and gained more widespread use in 2014 as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. By the end of that same decade it was also being applied by some as a general pejorative for anyone who is or appears to be politically left-leaning.” In my book anyone who is “woke”, as opposed to being politically “awakened”, deserves the ridicule of his betters, and they get it from me, in spades!

HAVE YOU BEEN ‘CANCELLED’ YET?

Most of us surely realize that over the past decade the accepted meaning of “woke” (by the slimy denizens of the left) has ‘evolved’ with the rise of the cowardly and despicable and anti-freedom/anti-American “cancel culture” which is increasingly afflicting our people, for those mouth breathers among us who are “woke” now believe that their duty—their ‘crusade’—their reason for existing--is to SILENCE their critics (either their personal detractors or those “disreputable” people who believe in “free speech”) rather than listen to them. “Woke” and “canceled” are now pretty much intertwined in our consciousness, and we all know examples of people who found themselves “cancelled” from social media, their jobs, their friends, even their family members, after they said something deemed to be “insensitive” (but probably true) by the herd of human misfits and vermin who practice this evil. “Woke”, we must surely know, has expanded in its application from the internet/social media, to academia and even the corporate world. In both of these human dis-organizations the concept of “free speech” has been severely restricted, and violations of “Big Brother’s” code therein will get you demoted, ridiculed, physically violated, shunned, or fired. Such is “freedom” in 21st century America because we American “wimps” have let it happen!

A sizable number of the disgusting cretins of the left in this nation love the concept of “cancelling” someone with whom they disagree. That’s what leftists (socialists, Nazis, Fascists, communists) do. That’s the very point of “Cancel Culture” which grows initially from someone’s TOTALITARIAN IMPULSES—i.e. you get to ELIMINATE those you consider to be ‘thought criminals’ from “polite society”. Not eliminate as in killing them (yet), but to make them disappear from whatever platform they’ve used to ‘offend’ those who are perpetually offended! If this disgusting mob of human debris can’t control what someone says, then they do all they can to deny your right to function in American society. This mental sickness and its attending incipient violence was practiced with gusto by the evil totalitarians of Europe and Asia over much of the 20th century, one of the bloodiest times in human existence. At least 100 million victims (probably far more) were “cancelled” by the people who ran the governments of the Union of Soviet SOCIALIST Republics (communist Russia), Nazi (SOCIALIST) Germany, Fascist Italy, and communist China (plus many other places).

We, as sane, conservative, Christians, law abiding citizens of the no longer “United” States, MUST stand firm and resist these devious and devilish “wokesters” and “cancelers”, and let them know that we’re not going to tolerate their efforts to oppress us. The Christian News Journal recently quoted an article from Harper’s Magazine, titled: A letter on justice and Open Debate. Supposedly this letter was signed by “more than 150 well-known writers and public intellectuals, most of whom are perceived as being on the cultural left”. It is interesting to note that even some liberals within our nation are growing concerned over this “cancel culture” danger. Here is what they said: “Editors are fired for running controversial pieces; books are withdrawn for alleged inauthenticity; journalists are barred from writing on certain topics; professors are investigated for quoting works of literature in class; a researcher is fired for circulating a peer-reviewed academic study; and the heads of organizations are ousted for what are sometimes just clumsy mistakes. In their view, the restriction of debate, whether by a repressive government or an intolerant society, invariably hurts those who lack power and makes everyone less capable of democratic participation.” As difficult as it is for me to agree with liberals in most circumstances, I surely do agree with their concerns voiced in this article.

These writers called for “exposure, argument, and persuasion” rather than trying to silence those with whom one disagrees. That has always been the American way, has it not? I may not agree with your views, but I will defend your right to have them. And I expect the same from you! What, pray tell, is wrong with that, at least in the minds of rational people?

WHAT IS GOD’S WAY OF RESOLVING DISAGREEMENTS?

Of course, there is now, and has been for many centuries, another way of resolving disputes or disagreements. It is God’s Way. So let me close this rambling with what God tells us to do in these circumstances:

Matthew 18:15 (N.I.V.): “If your brother or sister (or a fellow disciple) sins (or sins against you), go and point out their fault, just between the two of you. If they listen to you, you have won them over.”

That, of course, is easier said than done, and may require prayer and extensive efforts at open communication with whoever is disagreeing with you or who is attempting to “cancel” you or your free speech and, as God’s Word tells us, may require the intercession of “elders” or friends or professional negotiators to resolve issues. In many cases it is beyond the ability of one person or one threatened group to effectively resist the cyber threats from mostly ‘invisible’ attackers, for these “cancelling” attacks are almost always done anonymously from the safety of a coward’s computer terminal or his parents’ basement. That we in this nation have used modern technology to sink to the level of “hidden assassins” is despicable, but such is modern American life. Resist these attacks, “turn the other cheek“ as long as you can; ask God in prayer to resolve the attacks against you. But in the long run NEVER submit to their threats, to their bullying, or to their backstabbing antics. Whatever the cost—whatever it takes-- NEVER SUBMIT TO THEM!