Christmas 'Chicken Challenge' Helps Families Fly Poverty Coop

GFA World launches Christmas Critter Campaign and 'chicken challenge' with 'im-peck-able' holiday timing

'IM-PECK-ABLE' TIMING: Just in time for the holidays, Texas-based mission agency GFA World has hatched the "chicken challenge," part of its annual Christmas Critter Campaign to rescue families across Africa and Asia from poverty and hunger.

WILLS POINT, Texas -- A U.S. faith-based organization has hatched an "eggs-traordinary" challenge to help fight global poverty and hunger.



GFA World's "chicken challenge" is part of its annual Christmas Critter Campaign that aims to "rescue families from poverty and show them Christ's love."

"This is not a one-time hand-out," said Bishop Daniel, the organization's president. "Providing a pair of chickens can assist a family out of the cycle of poverty. It impacts not only the family, but the entire community in a positive way, and helps the kids to be healthier.

"Everything we do provides the opportunity to share the love of Christ tangibly and practically."

The "chicken challenge" invites people to donate a pair of chickens each month for a year, helping a dozen families in some of the poorest places in Africa and Asia fly the poverty coop.

Chickens and eggs not only provide a rich source of dietary protein but also generate a reliable income stream, according to GFA World. It supports thousands of indigenous — or national — missionaries who serve millions of the world's poorest people on two continents.

For more than 45 years, national missionaries supported by the Texas-based Christian organization have helped transform communities through poverty-fighting initiatives, clean water projects, children and women's programs, and by sharing the "good news."

Eternity Is 'Thing That Matters Most'

The Christmas Critter Campaign also gives people the opportunity to donate goats, pigs and water buffalo, as well as other life-changing gifts such as clean water filters, sewing machines, and warm winter clothing.



Practically sharing the love of Christ makes an eternal difference, the organization says.Giving people who have never heard even the name of Jesus the opportunity to "experience Christ's love and hope" was the driving force behind the organization's founder K.P. Yohannan, who died after a car accident earlier this year."The only thing that will matter is what was done to impact (lives for) eternity," he said, just weeks before his death.Gift items, including literature in local languages, can be donated in his memory at http://www.gfa.org/press/critter.

GFA World (www.gfa.org) is a leading faith-based global mission agency, helping thousands of national missionaries bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across the world, especially in Africa and Asia, and sharing the love of God. In a typical year, this includes thousands of community development projects that benefit downtrodden families and their children, free medical camps conducted in hundreds of villages and remote communities, and helping more than 150,000 families break the cycle of poverty through income-generating gifts. More than 40,000 fresh water wells have been drilled since 2007, hundreds of thousands of women are now empowered through literacy training, and Christ-motivated ministry takes place every day throughout 18 nations. GFA World has launched programs in Africa, starting with compassion projects in Rwanda. For all the latest news, visit the Press Room at https://gfanews.org/news.