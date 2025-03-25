Community

Misconceptions About Development Approvals in Greenville County

When residents see headlines like “120 Townhomes Proposed in Greenville County”, many assume that the county has already approved the development and that construction is imminent. This is a common misconception.

Take, for example, a recent article from The Post and Courier Greenville detailing a proposed 120-townhome development across multiple locations in Taylors, Berea, and Piedmont. To the untrained eye, it may seem like these townhomes are a done deal, but in reality, this is just the beginning of a long approval process.

You can read the article here: Greenville County 120 Townhomes Proposal

The truth is, when news outlets report on a “proposed” development, it simply means that a developer has submitted an application—it does not mean that the county has approved the project. Every proposed rezoning or development must go through a multi-step review process, including public input and County Council approval, before any construction can begin.

I wanted to address this so that there is no confusion in our district or the County concerning any potential future development.

The Rezoning and Development Approval Process in Greenville County

If a developer wants to build something that does not conform to the current zoning of a property, they must apply for rezoning. This process ensures that developments align with the county’s long-term land use goals and community interests.

Step 1: Rezoning Application Submission

Developers must submit a rezoning request to the Greenville County Zoning Administration.

If the project involves a Planned Development (PD), Flexible Review District (FRD), Neighborhood Commercial (NC), or Planned Office District (POD), a pre-submittal meeting with county staff is required.

Applications are due by noon on the designated deadline date.

Step 2: Public Hearing

A public hearing is scheduled where county staff, the applicant, and the public can present their cases.

The public has an opportunity to express concerns or support for the rezoning request.

The county’s zoning staff provides an analysis based on the county’s comprehensive plan and land use policies.

Step 3: Planning Commission Review

The Planning Commission reviews the request and provides a recommendation to either approve, deny, or modify the rezoning application.

This recommendation is then sent to the Planning and Development Committee.

Step 4: Planning and Development Committee Review

The committee evaluates the rezoning request based on the Planning Commission’s recommendation and public input.

The committee then makes a formal recommendation to the County Council.

Step 5: County Council Decision (Three Readings)

First Reading: The rezoning request is introduced and added to the public record.

Second Reading: Council members discuss the request in detail and may request additional input.

Third Reading & Final Vote: Council votes to approve or deny the rezoning.

Only after this third and final reading—typically months after the initial proposal—can the rezoning be officially approved. Without this approval, developers cannot move forward with their plans.

Why This Matters to Citizens

Understanding this process helps citizens know when and how they can voice their opinions on developments in their communities. If you see a proposed project in the news and have concerns or questions, here’s what you can do: