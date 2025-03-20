Community

Meet Our Star Jiu-Jitsu Competitor Robert Currie

Robert Currie is not your average Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitor. The 16-year-old phenom has quickly become a recognizable name in the grappling world, earning respect for his technical skills, discipline, and relentless drive. He has accumulated titles and accolades, positioning himself among the sport's rising stars. At just 16, Robert recently earned a bronze medal at the prestigious ADCC Worlds Open—one of the most competitive submission grappling tournaments worldwide - adding another achievement to his remarkable career.

His accomplishments include two Pan Kids bronze medals, two Fight to Win (F2W) championship titles, and victories at elite competitions such as the King and Queen of the South and Scrap Super Fight events. These tournaments are considered premier in the Southeast and attract top competitors from across the region. Known for his technical prowess and relentless work ethic, Robert continues to showcase his talent on larger platforms, proving that he belongs among the best in the sport.

Robert trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at Boss Grappling under coach Roy Jones, refining his skills and pushing himself to new limits every day. Beyond the sport, Robert has a keen interest in technology, coding, and artificial intelligence. He enjoys developing software in his free time and is passionate about exploring ways to incorporate AI into sports analytics. Robert graduated high school at 12 and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science at Limestone University. He is now pursuing his MBA at Limestone and planning to obtain a master’s degree in computer science from Clemson University. In his spare time, he mentors younger athletes, helping them improve their grappling skills and build confidence.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu originated in Japan and evolved into its modern form in Brazil in the early 20th century. Today, it is a global phenomenon, with prestigious competitions attracting thousands of competitors and fans worldwide. Robert Currie has made a name for himself in this ever-growing fighting world, becoming a respected figure in the competitive circuit here in South Carolina and the nation.