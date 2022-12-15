News

Upward Sports Continues to Innovate with the Launch of Baseball and Softball

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Upward Sports, the faith-based sports programming organization, today announced the launch of baseball and softball as league offerings.



For over two decades, Upward Sports has developed unique programs with churches nationwide to leverage the power of sports to achieve and increase the impact of their mission.



"At Upward Sports, innovation is key to providing multiple ministry avenues for our church leaders. We want to continue to listen to and support all churches as they share the gospel in their community, by way of sports." Kevin Drake (Executive Director)

With the new addition of baseball and softball, Upward Sports continues to provide innovative outreach solutions for churches around the country. Families will have the option to play in a league where their child will learn the game in a positive environment that honors family time with one hour of practice and one hour of gameplay each week. Churches can bring America's favorite pastime to their community through an intentional, Christ-centered league.



"We know that families are stretched thin. Our research shows that families are looking for a place for their child to play, while still having time at home each week. Upward Sports baseball and softball are a great solution for church leaders to offer a relevant sports experience, while honoring family time." -- Travis Vaughn (Director of Market Research)



In 2021, Upward Sports added volleyball to their sports lineup and launched Project Select, which provides churches with a more customizable sports experience.



Is your church interested in reaching the community through sports? Learn more at Upward.org.



---------------------------

About Upward Sports

Established in 1995, Upward Sports is the world's largest Christian youth sports provider. The mission of the organization is to promote the discovery of Jesus through sports. Upward Sports equips churches to run sports ministries in their community. Today Upward Sports serves hundreds of thousands of participants annually through their clinics, camps, and leagues. The organization is best known for its youth basketball but also offers soccer, flag football, cheerleading, volleyball, baseball, and softball. To find a place to play or to learn more about running a sports ministry at your church visit us at Upward.org.