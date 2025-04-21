Political

Why I Voted No — And Why That Doesn’t Make Me “Anti-2A”

This past week, an issue came before Greenville County Council that should’ve sparked thoughtful discussion and responsible action. Instead, it turned into a public spectacle fueled by misleading accusations and political grandstanding. So I want to take a moment to speak directly to you—not as a politician, but as someone who takes the responsibility of public service seriously.

Let’s get something out of the way upfront: I am and always have been a firm believer in the Second Amendment. That’s not a talking point for me—it’s a deeply held conviction. So when a fellow councilmember publicly accused me of being “anti-2A” for doing my job as Chairman, it crossed a line. Not just politically—but ethically.

The ordinance in question was introduced with a lot of patriotic flair. It dealt with firearm signage and was pitched as a bold defense of gun rights. But once we got past the press-ready soundbites, it became clear that the language was confusing, legally questionable, and—within minutes—had to be significantly amended just to stay afloat.

READ THE PROPOSED ORDINANCE: HERE

Let that sink in: we were asked to vote on an ordinance that wasn’t finalized, with major questions still unanswered. Some councilmembers read it one way. Others read it differently. Our legal staff was split. And the real kicker? The County Attorney expressed serious concerns that parts of it might violate state law.

That’s not just a procedural hiccup—that’s a warning light flashing on the dashboard.

As Chairman, my job is to ensure that both Council and the public have clarity before a vote is taken. So I did what any responsible leader should do: I suggested we pause and request an opinion from the South Carolina Attorney General before moving forward. That way, we’d know for certain whether what we were passing was lawful—and the public would know too.

That suggestion was refused.

So I voted no.

Not because I’m against the Second Amendment. But because I’m for transparency. For legal clarity. For doing things the right way—even if it’s not the fastest or flashiest.

But rather than accept a difference of opinion, the sponsoring councilman went straight to social media, launching a campaign to publicly shame me and the Vice Chairman. He’s called us “anti-2A” and “uneducated,” all while encouraging his followers to turn up the heat—not just on our votes, but on our character.

And it hasn’t stopped there. Since the vote, some councilmembers have even come to our social media pages and begun picking fights with us or our constituents—many of whom simply agreed that pausing for legal review was the right call. Not just a reply here or there, but a spam of replies (at least a dozen). That’s not how elected officials should act. It creates a toxic environment, pits neighbor against neighbor, and undermines the very public trust we claim to value.

Despite how many times he mentioned me by name, I have always tried not to name colleagues by name, out of respect for them—even if they have none for me. Having said that, I don’t think it will take much of an investigation for most reading this to know who the person is.

This isn’t just about one ordinance anymore. It’s about how we govern.

If you’re part of a council that claims to stand for transparency and accountability, but then pushes through a legally questionable ordinance without fully understanding it—that’s not leadership. That’s hypocrisy.

And if you’re willing to falsely label someone as anti-American just to avoid answering tough questions, you’re not defending liberty—you’re exploiting it.

Here’s what I plan to do next: If reconsideration is brought forward, I’ll support it—with a condition. I will propose an amendment requiring that if the ordinance passes, Council immediately requests a formal opinion from the Attorney General. If that opinion says the ordinance is unlawful, then it automatically becomes null and void.

Here is the amendment I will ask council to include should a reconsideration vote take place:

That’s not obstruction. That’s called responsibility.

If the sponsoring councilman argues that amendment, it raises a real question: what is he so afraid the Attorney General might say?

This entire situation is a perfect example of what’s broken in politics today—not just in Greenville County, but all across the country. Leaders using fear and outrage to silence dissent. Turning honest disagreements into public smear campaigns. Trading integrity for headlines.

At this point, I should probably make this my next tattoo: “I DON’T PLAY GAMES”

I won’t be bullied. I won’t be baited. And I certainly won’t apologize for demanding that we do things the right way.

To my constituents—and to every resident of Greenville County—you deserve more than slogans. You deserve leadership that puts facts before fear and principles before politics.

This wasn’t about gun rights. It was about governance. And I stand by my vote!

