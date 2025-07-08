Political

Impact Fees: A Continuing Conversation

Greenville County is growing by more than 20 people every single day. That growth brings a massive strain on roads, water, sewer, public safety, parks, and our schools.

This Thursday, County Council and the Planning Commission will meet jointly with Carson Bise, one of the most respected impact fee consultants in America, with over 30 years of experience and more than 350 successful projects.

As soon as the words impact fee study were spoken, I instantly started hearing these talking points:

“It’ll destroy housing!” “It’ll raise home prices!” “It’s just another tax!”

These statements have been tested, and proven false, across dozens of states, and it’s time to separate myth from fact so Greenville residents get the truth, not fear-driven rhetoric and lobby friendly motivated spin.

York, SC

Adopted in 2003 to ensure new growth paid its fair share for schools, fire protection, parks, and roads.

Over $50 million collected since adoption, directly funding brand-new elementary and middle schools, safer roads, and expanded fire services, without raising general taxes on longtime residents.

Home prices? They moved at nearly the same pace as counties without impact fees, because developers paid less for land, absorbing the fee rather than pushing it to the homebuyer. Land prices dropped around 7–8%, stabilizing home costs and protecting affordability.

Charleston, SC

Adopted road impact fees in 2018, designed to widen congested highways, fix dangerous intersections, and expand transportation capacity.

Tens of millions collected that directly improved transportation safety and mobility, without forcing higher property taxes on local residents.

Home prices? Median home price in Charleston County as of June 2025 was about $647,000, up roughly 7.9% year-over-year, which tracked nearly identical to surrounding counties. There was no artificial price spike blamed on impact fees. Instead, land values adjusted downward, so new homes could still be built without gutting affordability.

Greenville County Impact Fee Myths Busted (Volume 1): “Impact Fees Make Homes Unaffordable”

I am still studying and learning, but so far, the claim that impact fees jack up home prices is simply a myth, and research from both the Brookings Institution and local academic work from my colleague Dr. Steve Shaw back that up.

Brookings Institution: Paying for Prosperity (2003)

This landmark study looked at 67 Florida counties over six years.

It concluded:

Impact fees are largely absorbed by lower land prices, not passed directly to buyers

Modest price increases if any (about 1.5× the fee) reflect better infrastructure and market stability

Read the Brookings study

Councilor Shaw’s Dissertation (2006)

Closer to home, Councilor Steve Shaw’s own academic research focused directly on South Carolina. I actually read this over the holiday, and in my opinion, it was even more thorough that the Brookings study, especially in relation to South Carolina specifically.

It found:

Fees do not fully shift to the buyer, but instead reduce what developers pay for land, directly echoing Brookings

Properly designed fees preserve affordability while funding the infrastructure new residents require

Impact fees help moderate land speculation, protecting long-term local landowners from being muscled out by big corporate flippers

South Carolina’s statutes, if followed transparently, keep fees legally sound while maximizing public benefit

“The evidence suggests impact fees have the greatest effect on the raw land transaction, moderating speculation while maintaining housing affordability.” — Councilor Shaw’s Dissertation, 2006

In my opinion, Councilor Shaw’s well put together dissertation confirming these truths right here in South Carolina, alongside Brookings respected national analysis, shows that we can be confident that the fearmongering about “impact fees destroying housing” simply does not stand up to scrutiny!

Bottom line

Impact fees don’t kill affordability

They protect taxpayers

They build the infrastructure we need without shifting the burden to existing residents

Why This Matters for Greenville

Greenville has seen phenomenal growth, bringing new opportunities, jobs, and vibrancy to our region. But I also know how much that growth has cost many of you who have lived here your entire lives: rising property taxes, crowded roads, and overburdened schools.

Impact fees are a fair way for growth to pay its own way, instead of shifting the bill to those who have already invested a lifetime in this community. This is one responsible option to take some of that pressure off current local homeowners.

I know that growth has brought positives, but it has also come at a cost to long-standing citizens. You deserve for us to explore every option that might offer you relief, and that includes an honest, fact-based discussion on impact fees.