Political

Radical Colorado Bill Threatens Parental Rights and Religious Freedom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Family Policy Alliance is sounding the alarm over Colorado House Bill 25-1312, legislation that represents one of the most sweeping efforts in the nation to deny parental authority, restrict religious expression and increase state control over families.

Craig DeRoche, CEO of Family Policy Alliance, recently described HB25-1312 as “one of the most radical efforts we’ve seen to undermine parental rights, restrict free speech, and elevate government authority over the family.”

Now under consideration in the Colorado Senate after passing the House, HB25-1312 redefines "coercive control" in child custody proceedings to include “deadnaming” and “misgendering.” This language could be used to strip custody from parents who refer to their gender-dysphoric child by their sex or birth name.

The bill would amend the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act to classify such language as discriminatory conduct, making parents and others vulnerable to investigation and penalties from the Colorado Civil Rights Division for expressing biblically based views on gender.

“Today, I urge you to make your voices heard on this bill – it fundamentally threatens everything we hold dear,” FPA Policy Director Joseph Kohm recently wrote to Coloradans. “Time is of the essence to stop this unconstitutional violation of our rights,” he said.

Family Policy Alliance implores Coloradans to take immediate action by contacting their state senators and voting “no” on HB25-1312. The organization is also encouraging citizens to attend a prayer vigil at the State Capitol on April 17 at 2:30 p.m. to help us seek divine guidance in our support of vulnerable children, parental rights, and religious freedom.

Family Policy Alliance and Christians Engaged are Christian ministries that defend faith, family and freedom, protecting American families by organizing, educating and mobilizing the social conservative movement in America – including more than 850,000 Christian voters, and growing. FPA was originally founded by Focus on the Family in 2004, and Christians Engaged, which was founded in 2019, joined the Family Policy Alliance family of ministries in 2024. For more information, please visit www.FamilyPolicyAlliance.com.