Constitution Party Convention - Saturday, May 10th at 10 am

The Constitution Party is a party of "Integrity, Liberty, & Prosperity!"

The mission of The Constitution Party is to secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our posterity through the election of Constitution Party Candidates at all levels of government, who will uphold the principles of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States, and the Bill of Rights. Our goal is to limit the federal government to its delegated, enumerated, constitutional functions.

The South Carolina Constitution Party will be holding its State Convention on Saturday, May 10th, 2025, at 10:00 A.M., located at the Taylors' Library, Burdette Branch in Greenville County, 316 W. Main St., Taylors, SC 29687.

Everyone is invited to attend but only Party Delegates will be able to participate in the electing of officers for this next year. Delegates need to be sure to bring their voter registration for confirmation of eligibility to vote. This is predominately a business meeting but anyone interested in finding out more about the Constitution Party may attend to ask questions after business is completed.

WWW.SCCONSTITUTIONPARTY.COM