2A Shall Not Be Infringed Concert at Jeff Lynch

"We Are 1776% Sure Nobody Will Be Taking Our Guns!"
Photo by James Spurck
On Saturday, June 6th hundreds of SC Upstate citizens attended the Freedom Action Networking & Concert event at Jeff Lynch's Furniture Store on Roper Mountain Road in Greenville, SC. The event was presented by the United Patriots Alliance. Food trucks were there serving BBQ, pizza and shaved ice, etc. Vendors of all sorts were there promoting event-related material. Speakers were there promoting and educating the attendees on the next "Into Action" steps to stop the assault weapons ban and pass Constitutional Carry in South Carolina.