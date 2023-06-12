Political

2A Shall Not Be Infringed Concert at Jeff Lynch

"We Are 1776% Sure Nobody Will Be Taking Our Guns!"

Photo by James Spurck

On Saturday, June 6th hundreds of SC Upstate citizens attended the Freedom Action Networking & Concert event at Jeff Lynch's Furniture Store on Roper Mountain Road in Greenville, SC. The event was presented by the United Patriots Alliance. Food trucks were there serving BBQ, pizza and shaved ice, etc. Vendors of all sorts were there promoting event-related material. Speakers were there promoting and educating the attendees on the next "Into Action" steps to stop the assault weapons ban and pass Constitutional Carry in South Carolina.

Conservative Mark Lynch, owner of Jeff Lynch Appliances, made his facility available for the Second Amendment rally. - Photo by Terry M. Thacker

The daughters of South Carolina legislator Rob Harris sang 'The Star-Spangled Banner' and 'America.' - Photo by Terry M. Thacker

News/Talk 98.9 Morning Show Host Tara Servatius emceed the Second Amendment rally. - Photo by Terry M. Thacker

Tim Huckabee, pastor of Burnsville Baptist Church on Rediville Road, opened the rally in prayer and spoke briefly on the subject of self-defense and the Bible. - Photo by Terry M. Thacker

Several members of the Freedom Caucus, a part of the South Carolina House of Representatives, turned out to show their support. Other members sent their regrets that they could not be there. - Photo by Terry M. Thacker