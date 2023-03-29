School Directed to Hide Gender Support Plans from Parents

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The saga of secrecy continues, this time at Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy (BCCA) in the northern California town of Vacaville. In a move that may soon go district wide, Buckingham administrators have cited AB 1266 and CA Education Code 220 as the legal foundation for keeping parents/guardians completely in the dark if their child requests a Gender Support Plan (GSP) at school. (See below for excerpts from the GSP template).
One Buckingham administrator told the staff to not even tell parents the document exists!
However, the truth is that neither AB 1266 nor the Ed Code policy requires any such thing.
Thankfully, because of conscientious parents and school staff who refuse to compromise their principles, this policy to conceal information from parents will not remain a secret. Now that it has been brought to light, perhaps a conversation that includes ALL stakeholders will finally take place.
Tellingly, the Buckingham principal has never cited a Vacaville Unified School District (VUSD) Board Policy or Administrative Regulation about this because one doesn't exist. She is simply grasping for legislative cover by using laws and regulations that contain language that sounds applicable and that can be twisted to fit the narrative.
Sources close to the school point to the district Equity Task Force, formed in 2020, as a driving force behind this policy. This is the same group that recommended the CRT strategies adopted by VUSD last year, and the very same people who initially invited all staff, EXCEPT white staff members, to help them formulate suggestions for the school board.
Vacaville is known as a family-friendly military community, yet even this small city and thousands like it across the country, are falling prey to the progressive agenda that not only facilitates, but encourages, students to embrace transgenderism and social transitioning (see sample slide from Buckingham staff meeting).
Parents beware and know that this is happening in your town, too! You must be vigilant and remain engaged. As this situation illustrates, it is not enough to ask the question only to receive a pre-approved, deceptive answer from administrators. And even if some teachers may want to share vital information with a parent, they may feel threatened by the possibility of losing their job or of more severe legal consequences.
Regardless, it is incumbent on us, parents and concerned citizens, to investigate and inquire until the truth is known. We owe our children nothing less.
Confidential Documents to be Kept From Parents
Parents Defending Education created a list of school districts by state that have Transgender/Gender Nonconforming Policies that openly state that district personnel can or should keep a student's transgender status hidden from parents.
This list is not comprehensive!!Alameda Unified School DistrictBerkeley Unified School DistrictCulver City Unified School DistrictDavis Joint Unified School DistrictFremont Unified School DistrictLong Beach Unified School DistrictLos Angeles Unified School DistrictPalo Alto Unified School DistrictSacramento City Unified School DistrictSan Francisco Unified School DistrictSanta Rosa AcademyThe Cottonwood SchoolTwin Rivers Unified School DistrictVibrant Minds Charter SchoolIdahoBuhl School DistrictChallis Joint School DistrictJerome Joint School DistrictKendrick Joint School DistrictKimberly School DistrictMarsh Valley School DistrictMiddleton School DistrictPayette School DistrictTwin Falls School DistrictWhitepine Joint School DistrictWilder School DistrictIowaCouncil Bluffs Community SchoolsIowa City Community SchoolsLinn-Mar Community School DistrictKansasBell Plaine USD 357Kansas City Kansas Public SchoolsTopeka Public SchoolsMichiganAnn Arbor Public SchoolsSaline Area SchoolsMinnesotaSt. Paul Public SchoolsNevadaWashoe County School DistrictStanding in the GapCalifornia
