Education

School Directed to Hide Gender Support Plans from Parents

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The saga of secrecy continues, this time at Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy (BCCA) in the northern California town of Vacaville. In a move that may soon go district wide, Buckingham administrators have cited AB 1266 and CA Education Code 220 as the legal foundation for keeping parents/guardians completely in the dark if their child requests a Gender Support Plan (GSP) at school. (See below for excerpts from the GSP template).



One Buckingham administrator told the staff to not even tell parents the document exists!



However, the truth is that neither AB 1266 nor the Ed Code policy requires any such thing.

Thankfully, because of conscientious parents and school staff who refuse to compromise their principles, this policy to conceal information from parents will not remain a secret. Now that it has been brought to light, perhaps a conversation that includes ALL stakeholders will finally take place.



Tellingly, the Buckingham principal has never cited a Vacaville Unified School District (VUSD) Board Policy or Administrative Regulation about this because one doesn't exist. She is simply grasping for legislative cover by using laws and regulations that contain language that sounds applicable and that can be twisted to fit the narrative.



Sources close to the school point to the district Equity Task Force, formed in 2020, as a driving force behind this policy. This is the same group that recommended the CRT strategies adopted by VUSD last year, and the very same people who initially invited all staff, EXCEPT white staff members, to help them formulate suggestions for the school board.



Vacaville is known as a family-friendly military community, yet even this small city and thousands like it across the country, are falling prey to the progressive agenda that not only facilitates, but encourages, students to embrace transgenderism and social transitioning (see sample slide from Buckingham staff meeting).



Parents beware and know that this is happening in your town, too! You must be vigilant and remain engaged. As this situation illustrates, it is not enough to ask the question only to receive a pre-approved, deceptive answer from administrators. And even if some teachers may want to share vital information with a parent, they may feel threatened by the possibility of losing their job or of more severe legal consequences.



Regardless, it is incumbent on us, parents and concerned citizens, to investigate and inquire until the truth is known. We owe our children nothing less.



Confidential Documents to be Kept From Parents

Parents Defending Education created a list of school districts by state that have Transgender/Gender Nonconforming Policies that openly state that district personnel can or should keep a student's transgender status hidden from parents.



This list is not comprehensive!!



California

Alameda Unified School District

Berkeley Unified School District

Culver City Unified School District

Davis Joint Unified School District

Fremont Unified School District

Long Beach Unified School District

Los Angeles Unified School District

Palo Alto Unified School District

Sacramento City Unified School District

San Francisco Unified School District

Santa Rosa Academy

The Cottonwood School

Twin Rivers Unified School District

Vibrant Minds Charter School



Idaho

Buhl School District

Challis Joint School District

Jerome Joint School District

Kendrick Joint School District

Kimberly School District

Marsh Valley School District

Middleton School District

Payette School District

Twin Falls School District

Whitepine Joint School District

Wilder School District



Iowa

Council Bluffs Community Schools

Iowa City Community Schools

Linn-Mar Community School District



Kansas

Bell Plaine USD 357

Kansas City Kansas Public Schools

Topeka Public Schools



Michigan

Ann Arbor Public Schools

Saline Area Schools



Minnesota

St. Paul Public Schools



Nevada

Washoe County School District



