Lakeview - Berea: A Ribbon-Cutting That Builds Hope

On July 24, 2025, the ribbon was officially cut on Lakeview - Berea, a 40-home affordable housing development at 8699 White Horse Road in Greenville County, made possible by the vision of Homes of Hope and a coalition of committed partners. This neighborhood is a strong, tangible step forward in addressing both the housing shortage and long-term economic opportunity for families in the Berea area.

“At Homes of Hope we are always thrilled when we are able to offer more affordable housing, especially now in times of high need and low supply,” said Don Oglesby, President & CEO of Homes of Hope. “Over 27 years Homes of Hope has developed 745 affordable homes for households earning low-to-moderate incomes.”

A Vision I’ve Long Believed In

I’ve long stressed that the real way to change our community, especially in places like Berea, is by giving citizens a real chance at homeownership. Rental properties serve a role, but ownership creates roots, builds generational wealth, and fosters deeper neighborhood investment. This development is a powerful example of what happens when we move beyond a rental-only philosophy and create tangible pathways for families to call something their own.

A Community Built on Collaboration

Lakeview - Berea was developed in partnership with McGuinn Homes and TRG Communities, offering:

22 for-sale homes, priced from the mid-to-upper $200Ks, 1,200–1,400 sq ft

18 rental homes, with identical layouts, designed for households earning 30% to 120% of Area Median Income (AMI)

This hybrid model ensures access to housing for working-class families at various stages of their financial journey.

Purchase Eligibility & Smart Design

To ensure accessibility and protect affordability over time, Homes of Hope limits for-sale homes to buyers who:

Are 18+ with valid government-issued ID

Earn less than 120% of AMI (based on family size)

Plan to occupy the home as a primary residence

Are pre-approved by a reputable mortgage lender

Agree to a deed restriction limiting resale to other income-qualified buyers

Can deposit 1% earnest money at contract execution

The neighborhood itself is thoughtfully designed, a walkable, interconnected layout that fosters community and stability.

Why This Project Matters

Creates lasting affordability through both ownership and rental paths

Reflects strategic investment in an area that deserves renewed attention

Shows what’s possible when nonprofits, banks, churches, and local government align with purpose

Provides a blueprint for future developments across Greenville County and beyond

IT’S NOT APARTMENTS OR TOWNHOMES

This project is a living testament to their mission: building homes, rebuilding lives.

Homes of Hope: Rebuilding Lives Through Housing

Founded in Greenville in 1998, Homes of Hope is the largest nonprofit developer of single-family affordable housing in South Carolina. But their mission goes further, combining affordable home construction with workforce development, financial wellness counseling, and transitional support.

They’ve built over 745 homes and graduated more than 330 men from their Men’s Workforce Development program, helping restore dignity through housing and job readiness.

Learn more at: www.homesofhope.org