Community

Christian Association for Survivors of Suicide Loss Releases Second Edition of 'Moving Forward: A Christian Study for Survivors of Suicide Loss'

Resource Designed for Faith-Based Groups Offers Hope and Healing for Those Grieving Suicide Loss

NEWARK, Del. -- The Christian Association for Survivors of Suicide Loss (CASSL), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, announces the much-anticipated release of the second edition of its acclaimed resource, Moving Forward: A Christian Study for Survivors of Suicide Loss. This updated study is designed for use in small groups or personal study.

Suicide remains a global and national concern. Each year, approximately 720,000 people die by suicide worldwide. In the United States, suicide rates have reached record highs, with 49,000 deaths in 2023 alone. For every suicide, it is estimated that at least 135 people are left behind to grapple with complex grief and trauma, suggesting that over 6.6 million loss survivors are created annually in the United States alone. These survivors are often overwhelmed with feelings of shock, guilt, and isolation, and are themselves at higher risk for suicide. Faith-based support can play a pivotal role in the offering comfort, understanding, and hope in community.

Moving Forward: A Christian Study for Survivors of Suicide Loss provides a biblically grounded, compassionate framework for those navigating the aftermath of suicide. The second edition features updated content, practical advice, and discussion guides tailored for group settings, making it a valuable resource for churches, ministries, and support groups seeking to minister to those affected by suicide. CASSL offers additional support to those who desire to start such ministries.

“Nearly half of Christians in the United States will be touched by suicide loss at some point in their lives,” said Joy Osborn, Executive Director for CASSL. “Our hope is that this resource will empower churches and faith-based groups to walk alongside survivors with empathy and understanding.”

The study is available in both paperback and ebook formats through the organization’s website, suicideloss.org. For more information, to request review copies, or to schedule interviews with CASSL representatives or survivors, please visit the website or write This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

About the Christian Association for Survivors of Suicide Loss: CASSL is a 501(c)3 charity providing educational resources, support groups, and advocacy to promote healing and hope for those affected by suicide loss within Christian communities.