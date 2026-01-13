Community

Make-A-Wish South Carolina Honors Jeff Tallman for Nine Years of Dedicated Service

Make-A-Wish South Carolina proudly recognizes Jeff Tallman for his extraordinary commitment and leadership as a board member, marking an unprecedented nine-year tenure from 2016 to 2025. During Jeff’s service, the chapter granted 1,780 life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses across the state.

Jeff’s dedication to the mission has been a family affair. His wife, Susan, and daughters Brooke, Ellie, and Nicole have all actively supported Make-A-Wish South Carolina through fundraising and volunteer efforts. Together, the Tallman family has participated in multiple Trailblaze Challenge events, collectively raising over $21,000 to help grant wishes. In addition to taking on the inaugural hiking endurance challenge in South Carolina, Susan was also honored as a W.I.S.H. (Women Inspiring Strength & Hope) Society honoree in 2020, raising $10,000 to support local wish kids.

In 2024, Jeff and Susan generously sponsored the Welcome Reception at the annual Make-A-Wish South Carolina Wish Night gala, celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary by giving back to the community. Since 2019, the chapter has also benefited from the Musgrove Mill Members Golf Tournament, thanks to Jeff’s advocacy and support.

“Jeff’s unwavering commitment and passion for our mission have transformed countless lives,” said Misty Farmer, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish South Carolina. “His leadership and generosity have inspired others to join us in granting wishes and bringing hope to children battling critical illnesses.”

To honor Jeff’s legacy and continue his impact, donations can be made through his personal fundraising page: http://site.wish.org/goto/Tallman

------------------------------

About Make-A-Wish South Carolina

Make-A-Wish South Carolina creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since its founding in 1984, the organization has granted more than 4,700 wishes, delivering hope, strength, and joy to wish kids and their families across the state. Each wish is a unique journey that fosters healing and inspires communities to rally together to transform lives. With the support of donors, volunteers, medical professionals, and community partners, Make-A-Wish South Carolina is committed to granting every eligible child’s wish, ensuring they experience the powerful impact of a wish come true. For more information, visit wish.org/sc and follow us on social media @MakeAWishSC.