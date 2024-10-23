Community

Over 237 Wishes Granted: Make-A-Wish® South Carolina Reflects on a Year of Hope and Milestones

Record-breaking fundraising efforts and heartwarming stories highlight another successful year of granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

South Carolina – As we close the books on our fiscal year, Make-A-Wish® South Carolina is proud to announce significant milestones achieved from September 2023, to August 2024. This year, we granted 237 wishes to local children battling critical illnesses, bringing hope and joy to families across the state.

Among our top accomplishments, the Trailblaze Challenge® raised over $700,000, and our annual Wish Night gala brought in a record-breaking $720,000. Additionally, the Upstate and Lowcountry W.I.S.H. (Women Inspiring Strength & Hope) Societies collectively raised more than $225,000, showcasing the incredible support from our communities.

Corporate partnerships have been instrumental in our mission. Support from Walgreens, Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of SC, and Culver’s has made a remarkable impact this year. The generous support of TD SYNNEX through their Share the Magic event continues to provide the chapter’s largest annual sponsorship. Community campaigns like the “Daniel Island Kids,” led by wish mom and board director Hart Peary, raise money and awareness through their annual “Flocking for Wishes” campaign in memory of wish kid, Charlie Peary.

This year, we were also thrilled to feature Gunnar, an 11-year-old with cystic fibrosis, on ESPN's "My Wish" series. Gunnar had the incredible opportunity to meet his hero, MLB player Freddie Freeman, and play catch at Dodger Stadium. As Gunnar's mom expressed, “This wish changed Gunnar. Gunnar is more confident, and I think it is because he feels like he can speak about his illness now. It was such a wonderful trip. This trip made us bond as a family. We have been so busy with life, and this trip made us take time to enjoy each other!”

We have nearly 400 qualified children in the pipeline eagerly awaiting their wishes. Our goal is to sustainably grant more than 250 wishes annually, ensuring every eligible child has the opportunity to experience the joy and hope of a wish granted.

This year marks a significant milestone for our chapter, as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of Make-A-Wish South Carolina on November 10, 2024. Since granting our very first wish at The Citadel to a five-year-old named Louis, who wished to see “a big-time football game” in 1984, we have proudly fulfilled over 4,500 wishes. This anniversary not only reflects on the legacy of life-changing wishes but also honors the people and communities that have made these dreams come true.

“As we celebrate 40 years of granting wishes, we are reminded of the impact our work has on the lives of children and their families. Each wish is a testament to the incredible support we receive from our community partners and volunteers,” said Misty Farmer, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish South Carolina. “We look forward to continuing this important work for the next generation of wish kids.”

For more information about Make-A-Wish South Carolina, how to get involved, or to make a donation, please visit wish.org/sc.