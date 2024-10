Community

Christian Learning Centers of Greenville County Announces New Development in its Online Bible Course Program for Public High School Students

The Christian Learning Centers of Greenville County organization (CLC) oers online Bible courses to public high school students for credit toward graduation if the courses are successfully completed. CLC launched the first-ever online Bible courses in August 2019 for public school students participating in biblical instruction through a Released-Time Bible Education program. Since then, hundreds of high school students have enjoyed the privilege of participating in the Bible course program, thereby exercising their religious freedom and developing their character using the Bible and the support of Godly role models in the community.

Today, CLC is pleased to announce that eective January 15, 2025, the courses will no longer be pass/fail courses. CLC will submit participating students’ grades to the Greenville County School District to apply to the students’ GPA scores. This is a new development that organizational leaders believe will do much to increase student enrollment and student academic performance.

To date, CLC has had the privilege of serving or is currently serving public school students attending Travelers Rest High School, Woodmont High School, Fountain Inn High School, Eastside High School, Mauldin High School, Carolina High School, and the Sullivan Street Alternative High School.

Details about CLC’s Accredited General Elective Bible Courses:

The online Bible course program activities are constitutional and address the current understanding of separation of church and state. They are supported by Supreme Court Ruling Zorach -vs- Clausen of 1952 and the S. C. Released-Time Credit Act of 2006.

The program’s biblical instruction does not lend itself to any denomination. Instead, CLC provides basic Bible instruction for its students.

No public funds are expended, and no school personnel are involved with providing CLC’s online Bible courses.

Parents/guardians must give their written consent for the teenagers to participate in the courses. Parent consent forms can be obtained by calling CLC personnel at 864-242-2326.

There is no cost to parents for their teenagers’ participation in the CLC program.

The student registration window for CLC online Bible courses offered next school term is January through March. However, CLC will accept completed parent consent at any time and submit them to the appropriate school during the school registration window period. Enrollments must be approved by the school counselor after considering each student’s course of study needs.

Up to two Carnegie units of credit can be awarded toward the requirements for the receipt of a South Carolina high school diploma.

CLC offers two Bible courses: Bible 101 (Why and How to Study the Bible) and Bible 102 (What is Truth?). Bible 102 is an apologetic course that compares various religions, including Christianity.

According to Janice Butler, Chief Executive Officer, the CLC organization exists to provide biblical instruction for school-aged children to encourage them to embrace the Gospel of Jesus Christ, grow in the Christian faith, and apply biblical principles for living. She continues by saying, “the CLC Board of Directors and I welcome this new Bible course development and what it is likely to accomplish through our services to public high school students in Greenville County.”