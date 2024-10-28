Community

Fentanyl High is Tuesday Night

The Power Collective and our community partners, Crossroads and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, are hosting a FREE night at the movies for the documentary Fentanyl High, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 6 PM. This is a must-see!

Breaking down barriers and fostering understanding are at the core of this documentary, which addresses peer pressure and other issues related to teen substance use disorders.

With vendors on-site, this event will raise awareness of how families can participate in creating a supportive and informed environment for those struggling with addiction and related challenges.

Let’s unite, learn and advocate for a more compassionate and inclusive community at this FREE Event.

Admission is FREE but we need to know you are coming. Register here (and bring your friends!)