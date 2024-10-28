Times Examiner Facebook Logo

Monday, October 28, 2024 - 09:12 AM

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA

First Published in 1994

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF
UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA

Community

Fentanyl High is Tuesday Night

By Press Release

Register to Watch Fentanyl High

The Power Collective and our community partners, Crossroads and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, are hosting a FREE night at the movies for the documentary Fentanyl High, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 6 PM. This is a must-see!

Breaking down barriers and fostering understanding are at the core of this documentary, which addresses peer pressure and other issues related to teen substance use disorders.

With vendors on-site, this event will raise awareness of how families can participate in creating a supportive and informed environment for those struggling with addiction and related challenges.

Let’s unite, learn and advocate for a more compassionate and inclusive community at this FREE Event.

Admission is FREE but we need to know you are coming. Register here (and bring your friends!)

Hits: 37

 

Faux-Ellissa
Electric City Broadcasting
Upstates Premier Jewelry Design
Tupperware - Pam Evans
Camperdown Falls General Dentistry