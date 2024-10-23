Register to Watch "Fentanyl High"

Community

If you don't have plans next Tuesday, you do now!

The Power Collective and our community partners, Crossroads and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are hosting a FREE night at the movies for the documentary Fentanyl High, next Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 6 PM.

Breaking down barriers and fostering understanding are at the core of this documentary, which addresses peer pressure and other issues related to teen substance use disorders. With vendors on-site, this event will raise awareness of how families can participate in creating a supportive and informed environment for those struggling with addiction and related challenges. Let’s unite, learn and advocate for a more compassionate and inclusive community at this FREE Event.

Admission is FREE but we need to know you are coming. Register here (and bring your friends!)

Please spread the word about this event!