Community

Greenville Annual Walk for Water is on Saturday, October 26

Walkers Will Come Together at Furman University to Raise Awareness and Funds for the Global Water Crisis Impacting 2 Billion People Around the World

Greenville, SC. — October 26, 2024, Greenville Walk for Water is hosting its 3rd Annual Walk for Water on October 26 to raise awareness about the global water crisis and the work of Water Mission. Today, this crisis leaves more than 2 billion people around the world without access to clean, safe water.

In many countries, women and children walk more than three miles each day to retrieve water for their families that is often unsafe to drink. By joining the Walk for Water, participants will help Water Mission provide accessible, lifesaving safe water solutions for communities in need around the world. This year, walkers will gather at Furman University.

‘"As a teacher, participating in the Greenville Walk for Water, I’ve seen firsthand how vital clean water is for a thriving community and how much we often take it for granted. This walk is a powerful reminder to my students and me that access to clean water can transform lives. By joining together, we’re not just walking—we’re making a lasting impact, helping ensure that future generations in water-scarce regions have the resources they need to learn, grow, and succeed.” – Cara Fleming, Walk Participant.

Online registration is now open at walkforwater.com/greenville where participants can sign up individually, join an existing team, or start their own walk team.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Greenville Walk for Water

When: Saturday, October 26 at 10 a.m. (Walkers are encouraged to register online)

Where: Furman University, 3300 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC, 29613

Cost: Free registration but any donations are welcome and go toward safe water projects around the world.

Register: walkforwater.com/greenville

----------------------------------------

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a nonprofit Christian engineering organization that designs, builds, and implements safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has used innovative technology and engineering expertise to provide access to safe water for more than 8 million people in 60 countries. Water Mission has over 400 staff members working in its headquarters and around the world in permanent country programs located in Africa; Asia; North, South, and Central America, and the Caribbean. Notably, Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating for 15 years consecutive years, a distinction shared by only 1% of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.