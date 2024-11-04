Community

Walk for Water in Greenville Raises Funds to Provide Hundreds of People with Safe Water

Walkers Gathered at Furman University to Support Water Mission’s Work

Greenville, SC — On October 26, 300 walkers gathered at Furman University for the 3rd Walk for Water in Greenville. The community rallied together to raise over $40,000 for Water Mission, an engineering nonprofit that provides safe water solutions for people in developing countries, refugee camps, and disaster areas. The funds raised will provide clean, safe water to 800 people around the world.

This year’s Walk for Water marked the 3rd Walk in Greenville to raise funds and awareness about the global water crisis, which leaves 2 billion people around the world without access to safe water. Since 2022, the Greenville community has raised enough money to provide safe water to 1,300 people through Water Mission’s sustainable safe water solutions.

‘"As a teacher, participating in the Greenville Walk for Water, I’ve seen firsthand how vital clean water is for a thriving community and how much we often take it for granted. This walk is a powerful reminder to my students and me that access to clean water can transform lives. By joining together, we’re not just walking— we’re making a lasting impact, helping ensure that future generations in water-scarce regions have the resources they need to learn, grow, and succeed.” – Cara Fleming, Walk Participant

