Pisgah Valley Retirement Community Successfully Handles Unprecedented Disruption of Hurricane Helene

It was unprecedented, unexpected, and unrelenting. However, the outstanding team handled it with strength, collaboration, and compassionate care with support from corporate leadership.

When Hurricane Helene ravaged the western part of North Carolina one month ago, no one expected or prepared for the devastation that ensued. The area is widely beloved because of its reputation as a ‘climate haven,’ safe from extreme weather events. So, while Pisgah Valley retirement community in Candler, North Carolina, carefully prepares for unforeseen emergencies, Hurricane Helene was unparalleled. It was impossible to anticipate the worst disaster in western North Carolina history in a century. The impact of the hurricane was out of everyone’s control, but management of Pisgah Valley successfully got a handle on the situation to protect its residents.

“We quickly pivoted,” said Michelle Grandy, campus director for Pisgah Valley, home to approximately 215 residents. “That’s something we’re all proud of.” Most importantly, she stressed everyone was safe and provided and cared for during the storm and its aftermath.

Thankfully, there was no severe damage to the campus from the hurricane. However, it was left without electricity and water. Because cell service and telephone service were down, “we couldn’t communicate with family members in any of our levels of care. That was frustrating and scary,” said Michelle. “After several days, we were able to post on social media and have phone tree messages just sharing that everything was going okay.” Loved ones were very reassured and thankful for the information.

With the absence of utilities and necessities, independent living residents were evacuated by Pisgah Valley’s shuttle bus to Koury Convention Center in Greensboro as soon as it was safe to leave. When power and phone service were restored, some decided to move back to their homes despite the fact that their drinking water had to be boiled. The individuals who didn’t want to return home were taken to Inspire Royal Park in Matthews, North Carolina. The 55+ active adult community is managed by Liberty Senior Living, which also owns and operates Pisgah Valley. “Because of our corporate affiliations, we were able to make accommodations for our residents,” said Michelle.

Leadership carefully considered the safety, needs and comfort of the residents in assisted living and health care. The decision was made to have them remain on campus. This would eliminate what would be a difficult adjustment and significant challenge in ensuring their assistance and care if they were to be taken elsewhere. “After safely evacuating independent living, we were able to focus our energy and efforts on the residents remaining on campus,” Michelle said. “We continued successfully operating assisted living and health care at full function.”

Michelle said they had an emergency supply of bottled water, subsequently supplemented with tanker trucks arriving with potable water. Creek water was used to flush toilets and commodes. The senior living community’s generators kept power running despite the challenge of finding additional fuel. Food and supplies were delivered.

Michelle said that Liberty Senior Living’s corporate leadership was of tremendous support to Pisgah Valley. People from the corporate office in Wilmington moved to the Pisgah Valley area to oversee repairs and projects while the team focused on the residents. They also helped the team to get supplies on hand and to arrange food trucks for the staff.

The corporate office also coordinated a drive for clothing and household items for staff members of Pisgah Valley, five of whom had lost their homes in the storm.

The inability to communicate made staffing challenging. “We didn’t know who physically would be able to make it here, so we had to wait for shifts to see who actually show up. Staff members who were able to get here, spent many extra hours working. Everyone pitched in,” said Michelle.

Pisgah Valley graciously opened its doors to staff, their families, and pets. “Some had nowhere else to go. For many, driving to and from here was difficult because of downed trees. Other people from throughout the area showed up too because they could not get food or resources. We were not turning anyone away. People would come in needing food and water, oxygen tanks, and items needing to be charged from our generators. We accommodated everyone with everything we were able to,” said Michelle.

Supplies that had been donated by Liberty Senior Living, as well as by churches and organizations from throughout the area and as far away as Tennessee and Georgia, were gratefully accepted for use on campus. Surpluses were passed along to neighbors.

“Our promise has always been to care for our residents and to protect them. We did that during the most difficult of circumstances and did it well, showing our capabilities and dedication,” said Michelle.

Within hours of things settling down at Pisgah Valley, the marketing team started receiving inquiries about available homes. “People quickly recognized what a resource we are. We provided safety, security and companionship during a difficult time when no one would want to be alone and fending for themselves,” said Michelle.

The residents’ loved ones shared this impression strongly. As one posted on social media, “Thank you for taking care of our loved ones through this crisis. God Bless you.”

