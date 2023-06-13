Religious

Ukraine Dam Catastrophe: Churches Rush to Help in Flood Zone

U.S. mission joins with local churches to get generators, solar power kits, food, medical aid to crisis area

LOVES PARK, Ill. -- A U.S. mission is rushing to support Ukrainian churches racing to help families impacted by the catastrophic dam collapse in southern Ukraine as a counter-offensive gets underway.

"People are desperate for water, food, and a way to charge their phones as flood waters surround them and the counter-offensive goes on," said Michael Johnson, president of Slavic Gospel Association (SGA, www.sga.org).

The Illinois-based organization is rushing generators, solar-powered phone charging kits, food, and other emergency supplies to local evangelical church teams and pastors responding at the scene of the disaster.

The collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam has been described as one of the biggest industrial and ecological disasters in Europe for decades, wiping out farms, destroying entire villages, and cutting off power and safe drinking water supplies to tens of thousands.

Shock and Tears

"I couldn't stop crying," said local church worker Olexandra, who partners with SGA. "I've never seen anything like this in my life. The damage caused by the flooding is terrible… the scale is terrifying."

Local churches are asking for prayer. "Keep praying for us," Olexandra said. "(We) hope God turns everything for good."

Ready-Made Relief Force

SGA's network of thousands of local evangelical churches and missionary pastors across the former Soviet Union has been operating for nearly 90 years, through times of war and peace, and even during the Cold War.

"It's a ready-made relief force in emergencies, with local church volunteers already on the scene, so we're able to respond quickly, offering hurting people not only practical aid but also spiritual support and the good news of the Gospel," Johnson said. "It's so powerful when local Christians pray with people in distress and share with them that, yes, there is hope even in this dire situation."

