Upstate SC Lost A Great Man, Pastor Dr. Jerry Clark

Dr. Jerry Cranford Clark, 78, beloved husband of Margaret Ann Marion Clark, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Dr. Clark fought a tireless, yet courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease for 23 years.

He was born January 6, 1944, in Lexington, NC, and was a son of the late Clee “CC” and Roxie Morgan Clark. As 1 of 12 siblings, his parents taught and demonstrated the need to show love and respect to each other. A trait he characterized not only to his family but to all he met.

Dr. Clark attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA. While there he founded Calvary Baptist Church in New Canton, VA. In 1974, Dr. Clark moved to Greenville, SC to further his education and ministry. He attended and graduated from Tabernacle Bible College. From 1981-82, he pastored in Madisonville, Kentucky. He returned to Greenville, SC in 1982 where his ministry continued until retirement, due to health challenges.

As a faithful servant to the Lord in many ways, thousands have been influenced by his leadership, mentorship, admirable qualities, and most of all, his Godly example. His fundamental teachings have influenced numerous students to serve in ministries all over the world. His life exemplified an unwavering commitment to the word of God. He loved the people entrusted to his care with a genuine concern and had a passionate zeal for missions worldwide.

Dr. Clark was the pastor of Freedom Baptist Church from 1991-2008, where his membership continued. A Biblical scholar, he was a trusted pastor and humble leader in the community. His outreach ministries included radio broadcasts and evangelism. As a founder of Operation Saturation and Target American Ministries, Dr. Clark enthusiastically reached out to communities and provided help in areas of need, and taught Christians how to share the gospel in communities around the United States. Dr. Clark’s vision was for others to grow in grace, dignity, and knowledge and become true servants of the Lord Jesus Christ.

In May 1997, Dr. Clark received a Proclamation from the County of Greenville and the State of South Carolina for co-chairing the Traditional Family Values Rally supporting a pro-family resolution. For his allegiance and service for the Kingdom of Heaven and for his diligence of his pastoral ministry, the County of Greenville, and the State of South Carolina, deemed August 3, 2001, as ‘Dr. Jerry Clark Day’.

He was kind, compassionate, fair, strong, selfless and a faithful servant of God to all he met. He leaves an immeasurable legacy of gentleness and humility to his family and to everyone who surrounded him. He was a dedicated husband, a beloved and giving Dad, a wonderful, cherished, and humorous grandpa to his loving grandchildren, and a devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word.

His memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of his loving wife, Margaret; two sons, David Clark, and wife, Teresa and Andrew Clark and wife, Mary Elizabeth; seven precious grandchildren, Brooke Swiger (Nick), Morgan Fry (Justin), Drew Clark (Sarah), Tyler and Ashton Clark, Addison, and Katherine Clark; and seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe Clark and Jim Clark (Jenny); four sisters, Becky Mize, Doris Bassett, Jean Shoaf (Johnny), and Jane Anders (Gary); sister-in-law, Jackie Clark (wife of the late brother Clay Vann); and supportive sister-in-law’s, whom he dearly loved, Barbara Hughes and Brenda Kiser.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his siblings, Pete Clark, Clay Vann Clark, Hazel England Brammer, Nancy Lanier, and Martha Black; one niece; four nephews with a special remembrance to a dedicated nephew, Ronnie England.

The family would like to express thanks to the many families, friends, and caregivers that have supported Dr. Clark during this challenging time.

To Lori, his beloved nurse (niece), thank you for always caring for him from the beginning to the very end. We are blessed to have you in our lives, and not just for your healthcare services. Few people possess the considerate, unselfish, loving heart that you have, and we will be eternally grateful.

And, to Mark Alexander, student, caregiver, and friend, we express our utmost gratitude for your kindest devotion and the countless hours you have spent providing care for so many years. A blessed and faithful servant!

