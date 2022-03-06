News

Texas-based Nonprofit ServingHIM Assisting Ukrainian Refugees in Romania and Moldova Launches Emergency Fundraising Campaign

PLANO, Texas -- Texas-based Christian ministry and nonprofit organization ServingHIM (Healthcare International Ministries) announced today an emergency fundraising campaign to aid the organization's mobile medical units located in Romania and Moldova who are rescuing Ukrainian refugees at the border. ServingHIM's partner churches and clinics in Romania and Moldova are already delivering food, housing, and comfort to the refugees.



ServingHIM is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that started 25 years ago with a mission trip to Romania to provide dental care. Their international headquarters is in Brăila, Romania, just 2 hours from the Ukrainian border. They have a medical presence in both Romania and Moldova in the form of medical clinics for 25 years and 8 years respectively providing medical care year-round. ServingHIM sends U.S. teams on mission trips to augment those medical teams during the year.





ServingHIM is asking for immediate funding support from the U.S. to go directly to its partner churches and health clinic staff, who are traveling to the border of Ukraine to support refugee operations and connect women and children in need of housing, transportation, food, water, and other services. In addition, funding for emergency items, such as hygiene products and diapers, is greatly needed.



"For everyone watching this crisis unfold and asking what you can do to help, please consider giving to our emergency fundraising campaign. All donor dollars will go directly to the frontlines," said Dr. Kevin Seidler, President of ServingHIM. "Please join ServingHIM to help make an immediate and lasting impact during this desperate situation and be the hands and feet of Jesus."



An anonymous donor and friend of ServingHIM who has been on many mission trips, has offered a matching gift of $100,000 for the purposes of meeting the many needs of the Ukrainian people. ServingHIM needs to raise $100,000 between Thursday, March 3rd at Noon CST and Sunday, March 6th at 3 pm CST.



The team on the ground has already shared these stories from the border:

A Ukrainian mother and her 17-year-old son arrived last night at our church. They were picked up by a car at the Ukrainian border, after walking many kilometers on foot. Her husband remained in Ukraine to fight, and she arrived with only 20 euros.

A few minutes ago, our Romania clinic received two ladies with a child (probably 2 years old), a mother, and a grandmother. The young lady is pregnant. They are exhausted and are so happy to have a place to sleep. Tomorrow morning, they will travel to another city where they have somebody to take care of them.

Right now, at the Isaccea, Romanian border with Ukraine, people are desperately trying to get to safety. Our partner churches in Romania and Moldova are making regular trips to the border to pick up refugees and bring them to stay at our churches and clinics.

To give, please visit: https://servinghim.kindful.com/?campaign=1183044



To follow updates from the team on the ground, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ServingHIM2

