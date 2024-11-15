Community

Greenville Patriot Caucus: 11/19/24 Lake Cunningham Fired Department Referendum Vote

We want to make you aware of an upcoming vote on a two-part referendum question for the Lake Cunningham Fire District. This vote will be held on Tuesday November 19th (next week) from 7 am to 7 pm at the Lake Cunningham Fire District Headquarters (2802 N McElhaney Rd, Greer, SC 29651). You can check here to figure out if you are in this fire district and therefore able to vote.

GPC participated in a cordial 1.5 hr. conversation with Fire Chief Brown and here are the details we have gathered about this vote. The LCFD board voted unanimously to move forward with the two part referendum that requests approval to take out a $9 million bond to build and furnish 2 new fire stations. They are also requesting permission to raise the millage rate as needed each year not to exceed 75 millage points. Voting yes would mean the Lake Cunningham Fire Commission would not require additional approval from citizens to enact such tax increases.

The LCFD believes that these referendum questions need to be approved in order to provide proper services to their area. They believe response times are too long, that their fire stations built in 1985 are out of date, and that their millage rate cap is too low and puts them at risk. Since the LCFD is a special fire district their millage cap was set years ago at 15. They currently operate at 43.6 points due to annual requests to the Greenville County Council for that to be increased. If the state was to return them to 15 points, they would be rendered inoperable.





The GPC wants to make it clear that we support our Police, Fire, and First Responders and we extend sincere appreciation to Chief Brown for taking the time to explain the circumstances in more detail. That said, the GPC believes the current plan is insufficient to meet the needs of the LCFD community in a fiscally conservative way. Although a case can be made for an additional fire station, it does not appear to be feasible that two will be able to be built for the amount being requested. Especially in light of the fact that a modest fire station was recently built in Greer for the same amount as the bond to build two. This also brings the second referendum question into focus. The money to fund an additional fire station and any shortfall in the cost to build both stations will inevitably come from an increase in taxes. It does not appear wise to give blanket permission for a 6 member board to increase the millage rate for the LCFD without going to the people or County Council to justify the need. The proposed millage cap of 75 points would allow them to do this for an estimated 20 years. We believe that it would be in the best interest of the LCFD community to vote NO on both of these referendum questions and then come to the table to be part of the solution to finding a way to meet the needs of the LCFD in a fiscally responsible way.

GPC is committed to ensuring citizens are well-informed and have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote. We encourage you to do your research and come to the conclusion you feel is best for yourself in this matter. We also feel confident in the People's resolve to look deeper, take the time needed to understand the implications of their vote and not rush to decisions when there is no sense of urgency, as the People did with the proposed Sales Tax Referendum. We look forward to building on the relationship we have created with Chief Brown to more effectively communicate their needs to the People of Lake Cunningham Fire District and formulate a mutually beneficial solution without the risk incurred entirely by the taxpayer.

Please plan to vote and share this so others can make an informed decision when they go to vote. Together we will be the solution. Together we will Advance Liberty!