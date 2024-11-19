Community

Critical Update for Lake Cunningham Fire District Voters (Referendum Vote November 19 @ 7:00 am - 7:00 pm)

Dear Residents of the Lake Cunningham Fire District (and Beyond),

I don’t often send last-minute newsletters, but I felt it was my responsibility to reach out about tomorrow’s important referendum. This message is particularly relevant for residents of the Lake Cunningham Fire District, but I encourage everyone to share this with friends, family, or neighbors who may be directly impacted. Time is short, and your participation is crucial.

Lake Cunningham Fire District Referendum Vote Info

What You Need to Know About Question 2

Tomorrow’s ballot includes a proposal that has significant implications for taxpayers in the Lake Cunningham Fire District. Question 2 asks voters to grant the district authority to raise its millage rate from the current 43 mills to as high as 75 mills—without requiring any future approval from citizens or County Council.

This would allow the Fire District to increase taxes indefinitely, without oversight or accountability. For taxpayers, this means:

A potential 74% increase in the millage rate , resulting in substantial property tax hikes over time.

, resulting in substantial property tax hikes over time. No mechanism for citizens or County Council to review, challenge, or approve future increases.

What I Knew as Your Representative

When this issue came before County Council and the Finance Committee, where I serve, only Question 1—a $9 million bond proposal for fire safety improvements—was presented and discussed. Question 2 was not included in the materials or discussions we received as councilmembers.

This lack of transparency is deeply concerning. At no point were we made aware of Question 2, nor did we have an opportunity to debate or approve it. The realization that this was quietly included without Council’s knowledge or input has raised significant concerns about the process behind this referendum.

Why Question 2 Deserves Scrutiny

Question 2 shifts control over tax increases entirely to the Lake Cunningham Fire District Board, bypassing the checks and balances typically provided by public input and Council oversight. This is not a temporary measure—this change would remain in place indefinitely.

To put it plainly, the Fire District could raise taxes at any time, to any level within the 75-mill cap, without notifying or involving the public. For homeowners and businesses, this represents an open-ended financial risk with no safeguards in place to protect taxpayers.

Why This Matters to Every Voter

The inclusion of Question 2—without proper discussion or transparency—undermines the accountability that taxpayers expect from their government. This is about more than just this referendum; it’s about maintaining trust and ensuring that decisions impacting your taxes are made with full transparency and public input.

As a member of County Council, I believe deeply in the importance of informed decision-making. But that requires providing voters with all the facts—and in this case, that didn’t happen. This is your chance to weigh in and ensure your voice is heard.

Your Call to Action

1. If you live in the Lake Cunningham Fire District: Please review the implications of Question 2 carefully. Your vote tomorrow will help determine how taxes are managed in your community.

2. If you don’t live in the district: Share this newsletter widely. Someone you know—friends, family, or neighbors—may be directly affected and need to know what’s at stake.

Why Turnout is Critical

Referendums like these work best when as many voters as possible participate. Even if you weren’t planning to vote, I urge you to reconsider. Decisions like these have long-term consequences for taxpayers and the future of your community. When citizens show up, government works better.

Final Thoughts

I want to emphasize that County Council did not discuss or approve Question 2. This was not presented to us in committee, nor was it part of the materials provided for Council’s consideration. The lack of transparency surrounding this question is concerning, and the potential impact on taxpayers is significant.

As a member of the Finance Committee, I take these matters seriously. I believe it is my responsibility to ensure you have the information you need to make an informed decision. While I cannot vote in tomorrow’s referendum, you can—and I trust the citizens of the Lake Cunningham Fire District to make the right decision when they are informed.

To those outside the district, I apologize for the focus of this message, but this is my best way to reach those impacted. Please share this widely—it could make a significant difference.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, and thank you for participating in this critical decision!