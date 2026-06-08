Evert's Electables

2026 Republican Primary - June 2026

PLEASE NOTE – IMPORTANT DETAIL: Do not take this flier to the polls. By law, you may take only a list of names and offices to the polling site.

For candidates already in office, I have been able to check voting records. My comments reflect their voting records over the course of their tenure.

For those who have never run for office before and who claim a position, I will state their claim, but understand I have nothing by which to verify that claim.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A photo ID is required to vote in South Carolina.

U.S. SENATE

Lindsey Graham (Incumbent)

www.lindseygraham.com

He is probably the most controversial candidate in South Carolina. He is center-right, but not as conservative as the state GOP voters. He has supported President Trump on Supreme Court nominees and on many, but not all, foreign policy issues. He has a very good pro-life voting record and is a staunch defender of our military and veterans.

Since President Trump was elected, Sen. Graham has moved more to the right in his politics. He has stated and introduced support for red flag laws (confiscation of guns without due process), which, as a candidate who supports gun rights, is really odd. He still tries to make too many deals with the Democrats for my liking.

In the past, he has openly supported and led amnesty efforts for illegal aliens and has supported the immigration of foreign workers to suppress workers' wages. He is very much a hawk when it comes to military action.

He has an "A" rating from the NRA and its endorsement, and President Trump has endorsed Graham.

Mark Lynch

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/

He is a businessman who is running to Senator Graham's right. There are a lot of issues where Mr. Lynch is running more consistently with state GOP voters. Go to his website to see that list.

Senator Graham has criticized Mr. Lynch over his past felony cocaine conviction. Those charges are true. Mr. Lynch pleaded guilty in 1984 to those felony charges. The part they do not tell you is that this was his low point in life, and God got hold of his life. He accepted Christ, and that was the start of a redemption story that all of us want to see in someone who is headed down the wrong path.

He got clean, encouraged other drug abusers to go to rehab, and gave many people a second chance in life. With all of his advocacy during the past 40 years on that issue, he was eventually pardoned by the State of South Carolina for that felony conviction.

Now Mr. Lynch has a couple of issues, in my opinion. He is very thin-skinned when it comes to criticism, and he seems to be figuratively shaking his fist at Trump (he endorsed Congressman Massie after Trump called for him to be defeated, and he has come out strongly against the actions in Iran).

So much so that Trump has issued a Truth Social post against Mr. Lynch.

Paul Dans, who was running for Senate as well, dropped out and endorsed Mr. Lynch.

Thomas Dismukes

https://www.justcallmethomas.com/

The following is from his website:

"I believe in putting God first, family second, and country always.

Our nation was built on faith, personal responsibility, and freedom, and it is time we return to those values.

I am a fiscal conservative who believes Washington has a spending problem, not a revenue problem. I will fight to cut waste, balance the budget, and protect your hard-earned tax dollars.

I support term limits because public service should never become a lifelong career. It is time to return power to the people, not career politicians.

I stand for strong families, parental rights, and protecting the values that make our communities strong.

I will defend our Constitution, protect religious liberty, and always put South Carolina and America first.

Common Sense, Conservative Values, Leadership You Can Trust."

There are several others running who have no shot at winning. I would also say that Mark Lynch is the only person who has a chance of getting into a runoff with Senator Graham.

The last poll I saw had Sen. Graham at 52 percent and Mr. Lynch at 26 percent. If Senator Graham stays above 50 percent, he wins with no runoff.

There are a lot of conservatives in the Upstate who have had personal interactions with Mr. Lynch that will not allow us to support him. I was originally going to vote for Paul Dans, but since he is out of the race, I am going to vote for Thomas Dismukes.

Evert: I will vote for Thomas Dismukes.

4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

William Timmons (Incumbent)

https://votetimmons.com

Former prosecutor in the Solicitor's Office. Entrepreneur, small-business owner, and JAG officer in the Air National Guard.

While in Congress, he has maintained a conservative voting record with strong pro-gun votes and strong pro-life votes. Throughout his time in Congress, he has worked behind the scenes to help advance President Trump's agenda.

In the past, he has received an "A" rating and endorsement from the NRA, an "A" rating from Gun Owners of America, and he has a 100 percent pro-life voting record from National Right to Life (NRTL).

He has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and the NRA.

David Atchley

https://www.davidatchleyforcongress.com/

He is a businessman and educator who has worked in the Upstate for 40 years. He has helped raise money for local colleges and helped students at those schools.

He was part of the group that helped found Hope Academy and Greenville Tech Charter High School.

Robert E. Lee

https://www.roberteleeforcongress.com/

A mechanical engineer who has worked in the Upstate for 15 years, he is running as an America First candidate.

It appears from his website that his top three issues are the Jeffrey Epstein issue, opposition to the divestment of TikTok from the Chinese government on free speech grounds, and a "No More Wars" platform.

He has specifically stated that we do not need a war or hostilities in Iran.

Evert: I endorse and will vote for Timmons.

GOVERNOR

Ralph Norman

https://ralphnormanforgovernor.com/

Current Congressman from the 5th District, member of the Freedom Caucus in U.S. Congress. In my opinion, he is the most conservative candidate running for Governor, a fiscal and social conservative. He has fought to control spending and defended freedom of speech, the life position, and gun rights.

His campaign has the following issues: Fix Our Roads, Term Limits, Better Schools, Let South Carolinians Vote on Judges, Create an SC DOGE, Primary the RINOs, 100% Pro-Life, and 100% Pro-Gun. A True Conservative.

He has openly called out what he sees as corruption in the swamp in Columbia, South Carolina. He was one of the very few Congressmen who pushed out Speaker McCarthy because the Speaker was making deals with President Biden over his own caucus.

Received an A rating from the NRA.

He has chosen Adam Morgan as his Lt. Gov. running mate.

Alan Wilson

https://wilsonforsc.com/

Current Attorney General, veteran. He has been a leader among the states' attorneys general fighting against both the Obama and Biden administrations.

He has led the fight against unconstitutional gun legislation, Biden's open borders policies, and has fought to protect South Carolina pro-life and pro-gun legislation, as well as fighting to keep men out of women's sports.

Before he was elected, he worked in private practice and with the Deputy Solicitor.

His campaign issues are: "Securing Our Communities, Fixing Education and Empowering Parents, Improving Roads, Bridges, and Infrastructure, Expanding Access to Rural Healthcare, Protecting Life and Religious Liberty, Protecting Our Border and Enforcing the Law, Lowering Taxes, Growing the Economy, Making South Carolina Affordable Again, Defending Constitutional Freedoms, Reform to Root Out Waste & Ensure Transparency, Fighting for Accountability and Conservative Reform, Standing with President Trump and the America First Agenda, Seniors and Veterans."

He received an "A" rating from the NRA.

In the past, President Donald Trump has endorsed him in his previous runs for Attorney General.

Two years ago, Mr. Wilson endorsed Katrina Shealy (GOP state senator who was a pro-choice champion, who fought to stop pro-life legislation in the Senate successfully for several years) instead of the conservative pro-life candidate.

He has chosen State Senator Mike Reichenbach as his Lt. Gov. running mate.

Pamela Evette

https://pamelaevette.com/

Current Lt. Governor for Henry McMaster. She wants to eliminate the state income tax and cut useless regulations.

Before she was Lt. Governor, she was a business owner.

I see her as a continuation of the Henry McMaster policies. They have not worked to reduce illegal immigration like Florida has.

She has openly criticized and worked against the Freedom Caucus in South Carolina, including endorsing some of the opponents in last year's cycle.

Received an A rating from the NRA, has a pro-life record, and most recently received President Trump's endorsement.

It is speculated that she is going to choose Henry McMaster Jr. as her Lt. Gov. (it is just a rumor as of now; we will see).

Nancy Mace

https://nancymace.org/

Current Congresswoman from the 1st District.

She has taken a very strong stand in Congress regarding fiscal matters and has led the charge in Congress on the trans issue.

She labels herself as Trump in Heels, although in Trump's first term she was not as helpful or friendly toward him.

She has had a LOT of controversies in her personal life, and she has changed her positions several times.

Her family are long-time South Carolina natives and are from a military family.

She was the first woman to graduate from The Citadel.

She has recently floated the idea of changing the law to allow only natural-born citizens to hold all major elected offices. This currently is only the law for the President.

I really do not support this idea, at least how she was articulating it.

Rom Reddy

https://www.reddyforgovernor.com/

A CEO/businessman from New York, he has donated to President Trump (a lot. He says $1 million. I'll take his word for that, as I have not confirmed it).

He wants to bring reforms to the South Carolina government.

He is in favor of gambling in the state, casino gambling, and parimutuel betting, but many of his other ideas come across as common sense, and many conservatives like them.

He is accepting no donations and spending his own money on this race.

I kind of put him at the bottom because I don't really know how to deal with him. He is making a lot of what I consider good arguments and positions, but he has NO record, and some of the donations he does have are not pointing in the right direction.

Yes, Trump was similar. You are correct. But Trump is one of the VERY few who have campaigned on something and actually done those items and has proven to be more conservative than many of us ever believed could happen.

Statistically, lightning does not strike twice in the same spot. I'm not sure I am willing to take that chance, especially when Ralph Norman is a true conservative in the race.

I do have concerns. His consultant is not really a conservative but an establishment guy, and Mr. Reddy has given money to Gov. McMaster and Speaker of the South Carolina House G. Murrell Smith and has given two donations to David Pascoe (running for Attorney General).

I also see a donation to Goldfinch, but not one for Stumbo.

Josh Kimbrell

He just dropped out and endorsed Alan Wilson.

Evert: I expect this race to go to a runoff. The polls are all over the place. I've seen one with Wilson ahead, one with Evette ahead, but almost all of them have less than 5 points separating the leader and the fifth candidate. I think any of the top five have a shot at a runoff.

I will be voting for Ralph Norman.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

David Stumbo

https://votestumbo.com/

(I pulled the items in quotes straight from his website.)

"David Stumbo was elected as Solicitor for the Eighth Judicial Circuit of South Carolina (Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens, and Newberry counties) in November 2012 and is currently serving his fourth term as Solicitor.

A proven conservative leader and career prosecutor with over 20 years of experience, Stumbo has built a reputation for putting violent criminals, drug dealers, and sex offenders behind bars while fighting for justice on behalf of victims and their families.

Now, Stumbo is running for Attorney General of South Carolina, offering voters a clear choice: a tested, conservative prosecutor committed to enforcing the law, defending the Constitution, and protecting the people of this state.

Prior to being elected as Circuit Solicitor, David served as supervising prosecutor for the Statewide Grand Jury and Criminal Prosecution Divisions in the South Carolina Attorney General's Office from 2011-2012. From 2007-2011, he worked in the 11th Judicial Circuit (Lexington) under Solicitor Donnie Myers, where he successfully prosecuted violent crimes, sexual assaults, child abuse, narcotics, domestic violence, and felony DUI cases."

He has a lot of prosecutors (solicitors) and sheriffs supporting him. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis and State Senators Richard Cash, Tom Corbin, and Danny Verdin have all endorsed him.

Received an AQ from the NRA.

Stephen Goldfinch

https://www.goldfinchforag.com/

(I pulled the items in quotes straight from his website.)

"Senator Stephen Lewis Goldfinch, Jr. is a native South Carolinian who grew up in Conway and graduated from Conway High School.

He went on to attend The Citadel, where he earned a degree in Biology and graduated with honors, making the Dean's List, President's List, and Commandant's List.

Following graduation, Stephen founded a successful biotechnology company based in Charleston. During this time, he returned to The Citadel to earn his Master of Business Administration.

His success in business allowed him to explore additional ventures in entrepreneurship and public service.

In 2006, Stephen married his wife, Renee. After thoughtful consideration and prayer, he shifted his career path and enrolled in the Charleston School of Law.

He graduated with distinction, serving as Vice Chair of Administration on the Honor Committee.

After law school, he opened a law practice in Murrells Inlet, which eventually became Boyd Goldfinch, LLC.

In 2011, Stephen launched a successful campaign for the South Carolina House of Representatives in District 108, taking office in January 2013.

After four years in the House, he was elected to the South Carolina Senate in 2016, where he continues to serve today.

Senator Goldfinch now practices law at his firm, Stephen Goldfinch Attorney at Law, focusing on civil, criminal, estate, and probate litigation.

In addition to his public service, Senator Goldfinch is a JAG officer in the Army National Guard.

He and Renee are active members of First Baptist Church of Murrells Inlet and are proud parents to their daughter, Hadlee, and son, Stephen 'Tripp.'

The Goldfinch family is deeply involved in their community and passionate about service.

Avid outdoors enthusiasts, they enjoy hunting, fishing, and traveling, especially to Southern Africa.

Senator Goldfinch is also a licensed pilot, certified boat captain, and master scuba diver with a strong commitment to preserving South Carolina's coastal resources."

While in the South Carolina Senate, he was the lead senator to start and lead the removal process of Treasurer Curtis Loftis from the Treasurer's Office.

He has an A rating from the NRA.

Democrat – David Pascoe

https://pascoeforscag.com/

David Pascoe is a Democrat. He voted for and campaigned for Joe Biden and then claimed that he has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate.

As of the middle of April, he still had an ActBlue fundraising account (Democrat fundraising portal), and his main fundraiser in the state is former State Democratic Party Chairman Dick Harpootlian (also a former Democratic state senator).

If he is going to lie about who he is and whether or not he voted for Biden, there is no need to discuss the issues he is campaigning on. We have no idea if he actually holds them.

President Trump took time out of his busy schedule to call this man a fraud. Go look at Trump's Truth Social post.

DO NOT VOTE FOR HIM. HE IS A DEMOCRAT.

Evert: I endorse and will be voting for David Stumbo.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Unopposed.

SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION

Unopposed.

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

Cody Simpson

https://www.codyforsc.com/

Fred West

https://gowest.sc/

Danny Ford

https://www.dannyfordsc.com/

Jeremy Cannon

https://www.cannon4ag.com/

Evert: Trump has endorsed Cody Simpson. To be honest, I do not believe this position should be elected but appointed by the Governor.

What we need in this position is an able administrator who cares about the farming community in our state.

I have some information on the top three. I know very little about Mr. Cannon.

But as far down the ballot as this race is, and with Trump's endorsement, I do not see anyone beating Mr. Simpson, so that is how I am going to vote.

I will vote for Cody Simpson.

SC HOUSE

These two races, House 5 and House 6, have the same candidates as two years ago. I am going to reuse what I wrote two years ago. My thoughts on these two races are the same as they were two years ago.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT #5

Brandy Tarleton

https://www.brandy4sc.com

Born in the Upstate and raised in a loving Christian family. Was taught the value of hard work, charting your own path through excellence, and following your own conscience.

She decided to run for office because the conservative local values and issues were not being represented in Columbia.

Running as a pro-life, pro-gun, small-government conservative who will support our women in women's sports and has personal experience with the school choice movement.

Her campaign issues are: Life, Protecting Children and Parental Rights, Economic Issues, and Personal Freedoms.

She received an "AQ" from the NRA.

Endorsed by Moms for America, Stand for Health Freedom, AC for Conservative Future (John Warren's group), Pickens County GOP, and a couple of Freedom Caucus members.

Neal Collins – INCUMBENT

www.collinsforsc.com

Attorney.

Pro-life and somewhat pro-gun voting record.

Was a VERY outspoken NEVER TRUMPER and did NOT vote GOP in 2016.

Voted against the Save Women's Sports Act in committee, and the bill actually failed at the committee level and had to be resurrected.

He did vote for this bill at the final vote on the House floor because he had received so much pressure from his constituents.

He also was one of the "no" votes regarding Constitutional Carry at the committee level, but again supported it once it came to the floor because of pressure from his constituents.

He is a moderate at best.

He has been a VERY strong opponent of school choice through the years.

Received an "A" rating and the NRA endorsement.

His CPAC score for this year was N/A because he missed too many votes to be scored. His lifetime score is 58%.

Received a 6% score from Club for Growth.

In my opinion, he is the second most liberal GOP member in the Upstate behind Jay West.

Evert: I endorse and would vote for Brandy Tarleton.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT #6

April Cromer – INCUMBENT

https://www.cromerforhouse.com/

https://www.facebook.com/AprilCromerforHouse

Current state House member who is a businesswoman and conservative.

She is a member of the Freedom Caucus, and her issues are:

Limiting the size and control given to government.

Never voting to increase your taxes and always voting to slash wasteful spending.

Fighting for your 2nd Amendment rights.

Supporting small businesses and voting against crony capitalism.

Protecting the unborn at all stages.

Election integrity.

School choice.

Endorsed by Richard Cash, South Carolina's Conservative Future, SC Citizens for Life LIFEPAC, Marine and conservative businessman John Warren, Palmetto Conservative Fund, Palmetto Gun Rights Association, and received an A rating and the endorsement of the NRA.

Received a 100 score from CPAC and a 97 from Club for Growth.

Kyle White

https://www.kylewhiteforhouse.com/

He was raised in Anderson County and taught the values of hard work, public service, and education.

He went to high school at T.L. Hanna, where he was a state finalist for wrestling.

Graduated from Clemson University, then went to Mississippi College School of Law.

He is currently a lawyer at the White, Davis, and White Law Firm in Anderson.

Issues running on: 2nd Amendment, pro-life, illegal immigration, business, infrastructure, education, government reform, veterans, low taxes, law enforcement, and the outdoors.

Mr. White is a trial attorney, which means he sues people.

His giving record is very mixed between Republicans and Democrats.

He contributed to Democratic State Senator Dick Harpootlian (long-time former state Democratic Party chairman).

His voting record is also mixed. He has voted in Democratic presidential primaries and recently in some GOP primaries.

Now he wants to run as a Republican.

He is parroting the lying talking points and propaganda of the Palmetto Truth Project regarding his opponent.

Received an "AQ" rating from the NRA.

Endorsed by SC Conservation Voters (SVSC).

He is the chosen candidate of the Columbia establishment that is funding his campaign.

Will he kiss the ring when told how to vote, and will he sign their loyalty pledge?

The political consulting firm he is using is actively working with the progressive group Palmetto Truth Project.

The Palmetto Truth Project is a propaganda arm of the progressives in alignment with the GOP House leadership to lie and defeat all the Freedom Caucus members statewide because they, the Freedom Caucus, will not bend the knee and abandon their constituents' values.

Evert: I endorse and would vote to re-elect April Cromer.

Because I have not been able to do the research as I would like to do this year because of family situations, I am going to list the candidates and tell you if I endorse them and/or who I would vote for.

There is a group of conservatives who have put together a voter guide. You can check it to see where the candidates are on the issues.

https://plantain-violet-3zbp.squarespace.com/greenville-county-voter-guide-2026-june-primary

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT #10

Thomas Beach – INCUMBENT

Freedom Caucus member

https://www.beachforhouse.com

Stewart Watson

Evert: I endorse and would vote for Thomas Beach.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT #21

Dianne Mitchell – INCUMBENT

Freedom Caucus member

https://www.mitchellforhouse.com/

Heather Currie

https://currieforhouse21.com/

Evert: I endorse and would vote for Dianne Mitchell.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT #22

Paul Wickensimer – INCUMBENT

https://www.paulforhouse.com/

Randolph Rhode Jr.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578415756839

I do not know much about this race, but in looking at his Facebook page, it seems this man is closely aligned with the Greenville County Republican Party, which is problematic for me.

They generally support RINOs against the Freedom Caucus, so I am hesitant to go with someone who has their backing.

If he has stated that he would join the Freedom Caucus, I would vote for him.

I did not see that, but I have not looked deeply.

Evert: I don't know.

GREENVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT #18

Joe Dill

https://www.facebook.com/elect.joe.dill

Joe Dill had served on Greenville County Council for a long time, and he was defeated four years ago by Mr. Russo, who then voted to raise taxes and decided not to run for reelection.

He has always looked at his time on council as serving his community and tries to represent his district as they would wish him to vote.

He was part of the minority that voted to keep the pro-family resolution from 1996.

He is not against growth, but he is one to make sure that we have the infrastructure to support that growth and support first responders, which need to match that growth.

James Hoard

https://www.facebook.com/hoardbeinghoard/

A local conservative who currently serves on the Library Board.

He was part of the majority that removed obscene and pornographic books from the children's sections of the library (which is why Better Greenville and other liberal organizations do not like him).

Strong and knowledgeable fiscal and social conservative.

He is very adept at looking at the budget and pulling numbers out that need to be cut and, in my opinion, has a talent for speaking about complicated budget facts in a way that regular people can understand.

Travis Forrester

https://www.forresterforcouncil.com/

Lifelong resident of the district.

Former Secret Service Special Agent.

Served in the Greenville County Sheriff's Office School Enforcement Division.

Former Director of Security for Greenville County Schools.

He wants to have planned and responsible growth.

Endorsed by Sheriff Hobart Lewis and the Realtor Association.

From his website:

Why he's running:

"Responsible Growth and Infrastructure, Protect Taxpayers. No Tax Hikes, Public Safety & Core Services, Honest Transparent Leadership."

John Ehlers

https://www.facebook.com/VoteJohn17/

Mr. Ehlers does not want to run for office. He is an electrician but feels he must because of the direction county government is going.

From his Facebook page:

"Hard-working Greenville electrician. Blue-collar values, conservative principles. Hard Work. No Compromise. I'm running for Greenville County Council District 18 to fight for lower taxes, common-sense leadership, and putting our community first. Vote John Ehlers!"

Evert: I expect this to go to a runoff.

Joe Dill is known throughout the community because he served so long.

Mr. Forrester has a lot of signs in yards and has the Sheriff's endorsement.

Mr. Hoard is going door to door and, as of last week, was the only candidate to ask for my vote and send me a mailer from his campaign.

Mr. Ehlers is a regular guy running to make a difference.

I have people I know supporting all of them.

As of this moment, I am still deciding between Joe Dill and James Hoard.

I have known the Dills for over 20 years.

I also trust my Sheriff and his endorsements.

And I respect a guy who does not want to run but does so to serve his community.

It is nice to have the better choices in this district, but only one can get my vote.

I'll be making that choice between Dill and Hoard between now and Election Day.

GREENVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT #19

Benton Blount – INCUMBENT

www.bentonblount.com

(I pulled the below information from what I wrote two years ago when he ran for County Council.)

A country music star who had moved to Nashville, but after visiting Greenville for concerts, liked the area so much that he moved here.

You probably see on his signs "Make District 19 Great Again." This comes from a true Trump supporter. He tweeted his support for Trump and was promptly let go from his music contract in an absolute violation of his freedom of speech.

In fact, the three issues he lists on his website are freedom of speech, 2nd Amendment rights, and Less Is More (referring to limited government).

The other major issue he lists is building a bridge over the Highway 253 Swamp Rabbit Trail crossing.

His local agenda includes being a community servant, trust through transparency, infrastructure first, and supporting generational businesses.

I heard him interviewed and was impressed with his knowledge of local issues from someone who is nationally known.

Cody Dean

Evert: In my opinion, I would not replace Mr. Blount. He is doing a great job representing those of us in Greenville.

He has served as a very transparent councilman.

He has regular meetings in the community and a newsletter he sends out.

I fully endorse and would happily vote for Benton Blount.

GREENVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT #26

Rick Bradley – INCUMBENT

www.rickworks4u.com

(I pulled the items in quotes straight from his website.)

"STRICT ADHERENCE TO THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN - align with Land Development Regulations & Enforce, REGULATE OVERDEVELOPMENT - use Density Controls and Future Land Use Character Guidelines, LET GROWTH PAY FOR GROWTH - Initiate Impact Fees & Fees in Lieu of Tax Ordinances, PROTECT UNZONED PROPERTY RIGHTS - Create Flexible Residential Zoning, Conservation & Preservation Acts, PUT THE BUDGET MONEY WHERE THE GROWTH IS - Increase Allocation based on Population & Infrastructure Usage."

Daniel Rumfelt

https://www.danielrumfelt.org/

(I pulled the below information from what I wrote two years ago when he ran for State House.)

Raised in a little community in Upstate South Carolina. A pastor's son, he graduated from Lighthouse Christian Academy, then moved to Pelzer.

He works for ZF Transmission in Gray Court.

He is working on his degree in software development at Grand Canyon University.

He has assisted the Main Street Laurens Organization with event planning and organization.

"I have been a Christian by faith since the 13th of June in 2010."

Running as a blue-collar worker on a platform of traditional conservatism, with transparency and open dialogue.

This is off of his current site:

"Protecting Schools, Fire Districts, and Local Services, Public Safety & Supporting Law Enforcement, Creating a South Greenville Conservation District, Managing Growth Responsibly, Fiscal Responsibility & Data-Driven Leadership."

Evert: In speaking with conservatives I trust, they support Bradley for another term.

I would vote for Rick Bradley.

GREENVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT #28

Kyle Long

https://longfordistrict28.com/

(I pulled the items in quotes straight from his website.)

"Lt. Col. Kyle Long (Ret.) has dedicated his life to serving our nation and community.

With a career marked by honor and integrity, he now turns his focus to Greenville County.

A staunch advocate for conservative principles, Kyle is committed to lowering taxes, supporting law enforcement, and ensuring smart growth for our county.

His military service has instilled a deep sense of duty and leadership, qualities he brings to his campaign for District 28.

Join Kyle in his mission to put families first and uphold the values that make our community strong."

Allen Kellett

https://www.kellettforcouncil.com/

(I pulled the below information from what I wrote two years ago when he ran for State House.)

Allen Kellett is a third-generation farmer and businessman and owns Kellett Farms in Simpsonville.

He is married to Heidi, a teacher in Greenville County.

A lifelong resident of southern Greenville County and a member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church, where he has served on many committees and as a deacon.

Kellett Farms specializes in raising Polled Hereford beef cattle and hay production.

He has served on several Upstate FFA advisory boards through the years and held several positions, from board member all the way up to President of the Greenville County Farm Bureau.

Issues he is running on:

Fix Our Crumbling Roads and Bridges

Back the Blue

Protect Conservative Family Values

Eliminate Wasteful Spending and Fight for Our Classrooms

He has an "AQ" rating from the NRA.

Evert: In speaking with conservatives I trust, they support Bradley for another term.

I would vote for Kyle Long.

QUESTIONS ON THE BALLOT

Question 1

Should people have the right to register with the political party of their choice when they register to vote?

This is a question on whether or not to have closed primaries.

Evert: I would vote Yes.

Question 2

Should candidates for local school boards be able to run as a candidate of the political party of their choice, just like candidates for other elected offices?

This question is about allowing school board candidates to run on a party label instead of as nonpartisan candidates.

That way voters would know the person's general political ideology regarding school policy (in favor of or against men in women's bathrooms and sports, for instance).

Evert: I would vote Yes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Evert Headley

Evert has been involved with politics since 1989, both at state and local levels.

He considers himself to be a Reagan conservative (conservative on social, economic, and national security issues).

His first issue is always the Right to Life. Without that right, which is endowed by our Creator, none of the other rights even exist.

His second issue is always the Second Amendment (the right to bear arms) because this right guarantees the ability of individuals and states to defend the other rights.

His third issue is always the First Amendment (freedom of religion, speech, and assembly).

His fourth issue is the defense of capitalism and the defeat of socialism, Marxism, and fascism, along with the protection of private property rights.

On the national level, we are printing too much money, spending too much money, and borrowing too much money.

The federal government is trying to usurp and infringe upon the rights reserved to the states and to individuals.

Produced by Evert Headley

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