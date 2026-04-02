Norman, Kimbrell, Lynch, Pascoe and Stumbo To Participate in May 21 Faith Forum

COLUMBIA, S.C. – U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman, State Senator Josh Kimbrell (R-Spartanburg), U.S. Senate candidate Mark Lynch, First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, and Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo will be participating in the Palmetto Family Council/Faith Wins joint candidate forum on Thursday, May 21, beginning at 6 p.m.

In addition to the latest confirmations, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, Attorney General Alan Wilson, and State Senator Stephen Goldfinch (R-Georgetown) previously announced their participation in the forum.

The event will be held at Village Church, 574 Rimer Pond Road in Blythewood, which recently opened its new 1200-seat worship center.

Candidates for U.S. Senate, Governor, and Attorney General have been invited to the forum. They will appear on the platform one at a time. It is not a debate. Each candidate will be asked questions for 15 minutes. The questions will focus on faith-related issues relevant to each candidate’s office, including life, marriage, gambling, educational choice, and other family issues.

Moderators will feature leadership from Palmetto Family and Faith Wins.

The event is free and open to the public.