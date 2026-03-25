Graham, Wilson and Goldfinch Commit to Palmetto Family/Faith Wins Candidate Forum

COLUMBIA, S.C. – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, Attorney General Alan Wilson, and State Senator Stephen Goldfinch have each committed to joining Palmetto Family Council and Faith Wins for our joint candidate forum on Thursday, May 21, beginning at 6 p.m. Further announcements will be made as candidates confirm their participation.

“This is the only place in South Carolina for citizens to hear from statewide candidates regarding issues important to faith voters during this primary season,” said Chad Connelly, President of Faith Wins. “It’s an incredible opportunity for those seeking votes to give their message directly to evangelical voters.”

The event will be held at Village Church, 574 Rimer Pond Road in Blythewood, which recently opened its new 1200-seat worship center.

“Hosting an event where members of our church and residents of South Carolina can come together to hear about important issues at the federal and state level is a real privilege for our church,” said Village Church Senior Pastor Erik Estep. “These kinds of events help believers learn and understand important issues that affect their lives and families.”

Candidates for U.S. Senate, Governor, and Attorney General have been invited to the forum. They will appear on the platform one at a time. It is not a debate. Each candidate will be asked questions for 15 minutes. The questions will focus on faith-related issues relevant to each candidate’s office, including life, marriage, gambling, educational choice, and other family issues.

“Palmetto Family is excited to work with Faith Wins and Village Church to present a premier event that will give faith voters an inside look at the electoral process,” said Randy Page, Executive Vice President of Palmetto Family.

Moderators will feature leadership from Palmetto Family and Faith Wins.

The event is free and open to the public.