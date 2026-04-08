Make the Moon Great Again

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Wednesday, April 8, 2026 - 09:55 AM

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR 30+ YRS

First Published & Printed in 1994

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF
UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 30 YEARS!
Jeff Lynch Mobile

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