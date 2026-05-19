Political

Greenville Grassroots 2026 Republican Voter Guide

Your Greenville Grassroots Groups are pleased to provide you with their Voter Guide for the June 9th Republican Primary. This guide includes all statewide races, US Senate, US House District 4, as well as the local Greenville county races. It will help voters navigate their ballot by providing information on candidates in one location. A lot of work went into creating this resource and we hope you will share it with others so they feel more informed when going to the polls!