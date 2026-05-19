Times Examiner Facebook Logo

Friday, June 12, 2026 - 03:34 PM

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR 30+ YRS

First Published & Printed in 1994

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF
UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 30 YEARS!
Jeff Lynch Mobile

By subscribing, you agree to receive our weekly email briefing. You may unsubscribe at any time. View our Privacy Policy. Having trouble subscribing? Email us at info@timesexaminer.com

Political

Greenville Grassroots 2026 Republican Voter Guide

By Greenville Patriot Caucus

GreenvilleVoterGuide com Image 2026

Your Greenville Grassroots Groups are pleased to provide you with their Voter Guide for the June 9th Republican Primary. This guide includes all statewide races, US Senate, US House District 4, as well as the local Greenville county races. It will help voters navigate their ballot by providing information on candidates in one location. A lot of work went into creating this resource and we hope you will share it with others so they feel more informed when going to the polls!

 

Electric City Broadcasting
Upstates Premier Jewelry Design
Tupperware - Pam Evans

Get Weekly Briefing for FREE!

Top stories. One email each week.

Subscribe