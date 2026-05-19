Countdown to the 2026 South Carolina Governor Debate at Wofford

South Carolina Republicans are now officially one week away from the next major event in the 2026 gubernatorial race as candidates prepare to take the stage at Wofford College in Spartanburg on May 26.

The debate is part of the ongoing 2026 Gubernatorial Debate Series and is expected to draw Republican voters, grassroots activists, conservative leaders, and political observers from across the state.

Organizers say the event will provide voters with an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates seeking to become South Carolina’s next governor, including their priorities, policy positions, and vision for the future of the state.

Topics expected to dominate the discussion include the economy, conservative governance, education, infrastructure, public safety, and expanding opportunities for South Carolina families and businesses.

With the gubernatorial race already drawing growing statewide attention, supporters say the debate series is designed to help voters make informed decisions ahead of the Republican primary season.

The event at Wofford College is anticipated to be one of the largest Republican political gatherings in the Upstate during the early stages of the governor’s race.