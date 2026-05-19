From the Farm Gate to the Dinner Plate

Why is Cody Simpson running for the office of South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture? The Times Examiner had the opportunity recently to sit down with him to find out the answers to that question.

“I'm running to protect our land, our seas and our waterways because we've got to be again food secure.” He also said that he is running for the next generation.

”Not many people realize the importance of this role and I think it's our obligation that we share that with others,” said Simpson.

What will be Simpson's priorities? One of his biggest concerns is the role that Communist China is increasingly playing in American agriculture.

“The threat of Communist China has seeped into South Carolina,” he warned. He said that China currently owns over 800 acres of farmland in the state and that their purpose is to take it out of agricultural production. He said that China is buying food operations in other states, such as in North Carolina. They own Smithfield in North Carolina (49,000 acres) and they own Nathan Hot Dogs.

“The quickest way to control the people is by food, not by force, not by weapons, it is the food” said Simpson, adding, “China, through Smithfield, has been able to buy the hog operations and I'm afraid that . . . they're going to target our other meat processors.”

Simpson also wants to push truth in labeling. He said that former President Biden was allowing foreign meat and produce producers to import their products into the United States, which would then have “Product of the USA” labels put on them.

Simpson wants to work with the General Assembly to make sure that imported food is properly labeled, including seafood. He said that people do not realize that “our seafood is not really all caught here.” He added, “Why not get the seafood and the meat folks together with the restaurants and start selling more locally-grown.”

Simpson also told about visiting the farmer's market in Columbia and walking into a building that sported a sign that read “Certified SC.” He was planning on buying some pumpkins until the vendor informed him that they had actually come from Ohio. “It made me sick to my stomach,” he said.

Lack of understanding about agriculture is another area of concern for Simpson. “We have an education problem when it comes to agriculture,” he said. He said that it is important to educate children on agriculture. “I think it's important for these young people to understand that they do need to know where their food comes from.”

Simpson also wants to address the fact that there are adults as well who do not know where their food comes from.“People need to know from the farm gate to the dinner plate.”

There is also the issue of the competition between big agriculture and small farmers. Simpson wants to give the small farmer a voice. “The important part is that we've got to have someone who understands our operations from the ground up. . . Far too often our small farmers and producers and growers have been forgotten about.”

Simpson said that President Trump has focused on putting farmers first and that he is the first president in Simpson's lifetime who has put out a report for small farmers. Simpson said that the Department of Agriculture exists for everybody, not just big ag. Government should not pit one against the other, he said. He added, “The farmer needs to be viewed as an equal business partner.”

Simpson is also concerned about the pressures of land ownership and high taxes for small farmers. “If they don't have another source of income or a revenue stream that can be profitable on that land, what other choice do they have? . . . Do they have no choice but to turn to development, solar or data centers? Can you blame them?” he asked.

“What made our communities strong was our farms, our schools and our churches,” he said, adding “That's who we are in South Carolina and those three are what built this country.”

If elected, Simpson will also promote homesteading and backyard chicken farms. “We need to be focused on how can we help people raise their own food in the backyard. We shouldn't shun them,” he said.

June's primary will be the first Republican primary for the seat in over 20 years. Long time commissioner Hugh Weathers decided not to run for reelection. Simpson's other GOP primary challengers are Fred West, Danny Ford and Jeremy Cannon.

Why should voters choose Simpson over the other three to lead the department of agriculture?

“It touches our everyday lives,” he said. “I think that it's important again that people understand that you need people in government in that leadership position that understands being a farmer. . . Experience matters and you need someone who understands the farm from the fields of South Carolina and not just behind a desk.”

Simpson, who comes from a multi-generational farming family, served as an advisor to McMaster and state executive director for the USDA Farm Service Agency.

Simpson said that he has visited all 46 counties. “I took the message to the people and I think that's important that we don't just focus on this corporate-type mentality of how we can help the top down,” he said.

Simpson further noted, “I am that person who can bring the resources and tools to the folks because I've been there. . . I will be the only one in the country that will have the relationships from the farmhouse to the statehouse to the White House.”

Simpson has been endorsed by both Governor Henry McMaster and President Trump.