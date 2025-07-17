Evette Throws Hat in Ring

Gubernatorial candidate Pamela Evette is joined by her family after her speech announcing her candidacy.

“My fellow South Carolinians, today is Day One of my campaign for governor,” declared Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette to loud applause on Monday at the Smokestack at Judson Mill in Greenville.

Over 250 supporters and potential supporters packed tightly into the old, historic brick building. Several more attendees had to stand in the outside courtyard.

Evette put heavy emphasis on her early, unwavering support of Donald Trump from the beginning. She said that she was “all in” even when others were waiting to see which way the winds would blow.

She said that she supported Trump because he was an outsider. “We needed a businessperson, she said, noting that she, herseof, was “a conservative businesswoman who built a successful national company right here in South Carolina.”

“When President Trump launched his 2024 campaign here in South Carolina, I was one of the only leaders standing beside him,” she said, asserting that this sets her apart from the others in the race.

“You can choose someone who's been with Trump from the beginning when it wasn't the easiest thing to do,” she said, “or you can choose from a number of career politicians who only backed President Trump when it was in their political interest to do so and would betray him the minute it is unpopular to be by his side.” Several times during her speech she spoke critically of those whom she described as “career politicians.”

“With President Trump in the White House and a proven conservative in the governor's mansion, there's no limit to what South Carolina can achieve,” she added.

Evette offered several policy proposals in her speech. “We can and we will eliminate the income tax,.” she promised. “We've already led the way with some of the largest tax cuts in our state's history. Now its time to finish the job.”

Evette also said that she would create a state version of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency). She said that outdated regulations give too much power to bureaucrats. “For every new regulation proposed, we'll get rid of ten,” she promised.

The gubernatorial hopeful said that she would work with Trump on immigration enforcement. “Illegal immigrants are breaking the law and need to be deported,” she said.

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette announces her candidacy for governor on Monday at the Smokestack at Judson Mill in Greenville.

Evette also said that she would push for judicial reform and full, universal school choice and would oppose any attempt to restrict gun ownership. She promised to promote religious liberty and Christian values, including the issue of gender. “There are two genders, only two, male and female,” she assserted.

The radical Left “will learn quickly that there is a new sheriff in town,” Evette declared.

Also during her announcement speech, Evette hitched her wagon to the old sheriff, Henry McMaster, who has been governor for the past eight years and who has been involved in elective politics for nearly forty years. She did not say whether he qualifies for her label of “career politician.”

“As your lieutenant governor,” she said, “I have stood beside Governor Henry McMaster, ready to fight for South Carolina's conservative values at every turn.”

Evette said that she and McMaster worked together to ban sanctuary cities, stand firm with law enforcement, protect life, the second amendment and parental rights and “ensuring men could never, and I mean never, compete in women's sports,” to which she received loud applause. She said that she would be ready on Day One to continue McMaster's “conservative legacy.”

“You can choose someone who has stood with Governor Henry McMaster since the beginning and help deliver one of the greatest legacies of conservative government in America,” she told the enthusiastic crowd..

Not everyone, however, is as enthusiastic about the McMasster/Evette team. Local conservative talk show host, Tara Servatius, recently stated on her popular radio program, the Tara Show, that Evette “has been a part of the most do-nothing governor's administration I think I have ever seen.”

Evette concluded, “The establishment wants to slow our momentum, we'll accelerate it. The special interests want business as usual and they'll get a rude awakening. Here is my promise as your governor – you won't wonder what you're getting, you won't hope I'll be conservative enough ... Join me in keeping South Carolina the freest, most prosperous, most conservative state in America.”

One attendee, David Shoemaker, said he came to the event to hear what Evette had to say. “I think she's good,” he said, although he has not made a final decision at this point.