Political

Gov. McMaster Visits Upstate Day Before Election

An enthusiastic crowd of well over 100 Republicans turned out at noon on Monday at Stax's Original Restaurant at Cherrydale to cheer on Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette in their reelection effort against Democrat Joe Cunningham.

Greenville Mayor Knox White offered up brief remarks in favor of Governor Henry McMaster's reelection. Others who spoke included 4th District Congressman William Timmons, 3rd District Congressman Jeff Duncan and Superintendent of Education candidate Ellen Weaver.

"We never closed down," said Governor Henry McMaster to applause in reference to the COVID pandemic of 2020. He and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette are asking voters for another four years in office.