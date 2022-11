Political

Are You Voting Your Values?

Has the church been a guiding light to our nation or has it failed?



Should Christians play a role in government?



When in battle, what does God command us to do?



Join Mordecai Mission’s guest Geeta Chopra (television host, economics professor and born again Christian) as she discusses why it’s time to stand on the word of God, be strong and take back our country.



This is our country and no one else is coming to save us. Time to stop voting against yourself.