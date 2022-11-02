Political

Biden Administration Proposes MERGING U.S. With Mexico and Canada

“No border, no wall, no U.S.A. at all!” This line has been chanted by Antifa and other anti-American agitators. But now, a new report reveals, it has prominent supporters in a very high place: the Biden regime’s upper echelons.

The administration’s hand was tipped by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (aka AMLO) when he announced recently that Secretary of State Antony Blinken proposed opening all borders among the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

“I think that Mr. Blinken spoke about consolidating the region of North America,” said AMLO — “and we agree on that.”

Of course, since Blinken speaks for the Biden administration, it’s fair to assume this is now unofficial federal policy.

While this story should be front-page news, it has largely been ignored by the media. But Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson did report on it Friday.

“So the European Union has not really worked out well for Europe, and we’ll know the details this winter when people are freezing,” said Carlson. “So naturally, the Biden administration wants to create something very much like that in North America: an EU [European Union] style government.” The host then played AMLO’s remarks, made in September in Mexico City:

I think that Mr. Blinken spoke about consolidating the region of North America, and we agree on that. We are also in favor of a unity of the entire American continent, like the way the first European community emerged and converted into the European Union. That’s what we want.

Incredulous, Carlson noted, “Oh, so we’re going to merge with Mexico in the middle of the most brutal drug war in its history; Mexico is effectively run by the cartels at this point, but we’re going to merge with the cartels.”

Carlson then pointed out that one of the few people noticing AMLO’s revelation was Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who sent Blinken a letter asking what was going on. Appearing as a guest on Carlson’s show, Gaetz explained the implications of Blinken’s proposal, saying:

It means that the globalist left wants a homogenized America because they don’t think that much of the United States of America in the first place. I haven’t gotten an answer [to the letter]. But it begs the question: Why are we so friendly with Mexico in the first place? They’ve cooked up more death in the Mexican mountains than any crazy mad scientist in Wuhan would have thought of — and it’s hard to tell where the cartels end and the government of Mexico begins. They had a former president take $100 million from Sinaloa. They had a former defense chief function as the muscle of the cartels. One of the state’s attorneys general was sentenced to 20 years in the United States of America. While they’re [U.S. officials are] sleepwalking to a war with Russia, they’re actually surrendering American sovereignty to Mexico.”

“And Canada’s not much better,” Gaetz added. “I don’t want my constituents having to live under the socialist tyrannical lockdowns enacted by Justin Trudeau while their nephew is being poisoned by Mexican fentanyl, but that apparently is the globalist order that the Biden administration supports here as they give away our money and our chance for a brighter future overseas.”

Carlson then added some perspective, concluding, “Of course, I mean, the Mexican cartels have killed … many, many more Americans than al-Qaeda ever did — and we fought multiple Wars over that.”

Congressman Gaetz’s appearance on Carlson’s show, along with the letter he sent Blinken, are below.

As for Gaetz’s question about why we’re so friendly with Mexico, it reflects something I asked in 2018: “Should Mexico be declared an enemy nation?”

“This question is more valid than ever now that our southern neighbor’s presumptive next president [AMLO] has declared that invading the United States — i.e., mass, uncontrolled migration — is a ‘human right,’” I continued.

Unfortunately, Antony Blinken and other Bidenites aren’t the only ones who may agree with AMLO’s sentiment (though that’s bad enough); in fact, it’s standard now among leftists — and their consolidation ambitions go far beyond Mexico and Canada.

Just consider that in 2013 comments to Latin American bankers, previously suppressed but revealed by WikiLeaks in 2016, Hillary Clinton said, “My dream is a hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders, some time in the future with energy that is as green and sustainable as we can get it.”

What’s more, analogizing a North American Union to the EU isn’t entirely accurate — the reality is far worse. After all, there’s no great incentive for Europeans to migrate en masse to other Europeans’ nations. Greeks, for example, aren’t as rich as Germans, but they still live a Western lifestyle and are emotionally wedded to their land; hence, they don’t inundate Germany. Yet merging with Mexico would be far different, the equivalent of the EU accepting Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, and the rest of North Africa into the “European” Union.

Blinken’s scheme could lead to massive migration that would soon make the United States (even more?) unrecognizable; Mexican levels of crime and corruption could become status quo here, with the narco-state’s drug cartels becoming fixtures in our nation as well.

The good news, if you can call it that, is that the migration would end. Once the United States was economically and socially degraded enough so that it was indistinguishable from its southern neighbor, “Remain in Mexico” wouldn’t be just be an erstwhile American policy, but a Mexican preference.

