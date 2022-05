Political

2000 MULES > Special Cut - Just The Facts [This Is Not The End] #RIPCORD

By Dinesh D'Souza Published: 26 May 2022

"2000 Mules," a documentary film created by Dinesh D'Souza, exposes widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome.

