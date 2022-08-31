Political

Election Fraud Update: Pennsylvania Steps Up the Steal

As we have been reporting, the Electronic Registration Information Center, (ERIC) adds millions of ineligible names to the voter rolls of its member states, under the guise of voter roll maintenance. However, the voter rolls of every ERIC state are very bloated – transparently so. See the numbers.

A condition of ERIC membership, as you may already know, is to solicit as many people as possible in order to register them to vote. The names which the state must contact, come from a data base provided by ERIC’s huge artificial intelligence system – which conjoins millions, including non-citizens, green card holders and others who are ineligible. That is fact.

But the corrupt state of Pennsylvania has stepped up their game in the 33-state Fraud League of ERIC members. They have a different team of “Stealers” taking the field, just in time for the season! Voting season.

Recently, the Epoch Times broke a report that the Pennsylvania Department of Elections has invented another clever step to add ineligible “voters” to their rolls. After all, the November midterm is less than a dozen weeks away. So, just in case they do not create enough phantom voters from executing the routine mandates of ERIC, Pennsylvania is adding a new twist – a Fast Fraud form.

A “small clerical change” has suddenly combined the voter registration form with a mail-in ballot application! Those forms are used for two totally different things, say election officials, and must be sequential, NOT simultaneous. “Obviously, you have to be a voter in order to get a detailed ballot…” states the election director of Lancaster County, Christa Miller. Registrations and mail-in requests are filed separately. Pennsylvania law requires that voters reapply annually to receive a mail-in ballot. “In February, we have to send them an application (for the ballot) for that calendar year,” said Miller. So, now, Pennsylvania law is requiring a chance to re-register along with the request for a ballot every year. Hooo boy…. What could possibly go wrong?

The new system of simultaneous application for registration and ballot has understandably caused confusion with the voters as well, as to whether they are requesting a ballot or re- registering. It will also create the desired result of adding names to the voter rolls and, thus, improving the chances for fraud to steal the wishes of the people. So, who cares if people are confused?

It will be a boon to the ERIC system. Thousands of duplications will flow into the system, along with ballot requests by people (or AI “people”) who have only to check a box to declare eligibility. More Mules will be needed! For job openings in this field, apply to the Pennsylvania Secretary of State, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Pennsylvania Department of State combined the documents – voter registration and mail-in ballot application – on Aug. 19, just 11 weeks before midterms. Unnamed election officials asked the state to wait until December, so as not to interfere with the “big election in November”. A deputy secretary, Jonathan Marks, said that the change was made, “to simplify the process, so voters won’t have to fill out two forms.”

The attempt to further confusion and swell the already- bloated rolls of another ERIC state is blatant. Pity the poor voter who has to fill out two whole, short forms to exercise civic responsibility. Let’s be honest here (if honesty has any place in elections anymore) if voting is not worth even that minimal effort to the occasional Pennsylvanian, then it could be said that they really don’t care. Not caring equates to care-less. Just what we need is thousands more careless voters.

It does appear that the Quaker State is going for the ERIC trophy. Over 50% of ERIC members have voter rolls well over 100% of the total of all voting age citizens in the state. With 2020 voter rolls only at 92.4%, (already an improbably high number) Pennsylvania needs to catch up! Officials seem to have eyes on the prize, “Most Bloated Voter Rolls of an ERIC State”, and have further dirtied their state’s proud history in the process.

One of the original thirteen colonies, once considered the “Keystone of the Republic”, Pennsylvania has actively joined ranks with those who would destroy that Republic. State officials, with moves like this one, do ERIC proud, while they bring shame to their state. I believe that most of its citizens – of all parties – who are at all aware of the issues with election integrity since 2020, are not proud of their state, at this point. I suggest they do something about it, now.

Contact those officials and tell them to fire, not hire, the mules and get rid of the system that uses them.

Get off the couch and out the door. We have a country to save!

Kat Stansell is the Grassroots Outreach Director for the American Policy Center. A native of Cincinnati Ohio, and graduate of Denison University, Kat served the Village of Mettawa, IL, as treasurer and chair of the Planning Commission, where she got a good look at the process of civic vs. corporate interaction. She has been a local activist, working for several candidates and organizations. She has also written for newspapers and websites, and organized events highlighting issues of the day.