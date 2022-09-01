Political

They Went to Great Lengths to Keep it from You Regarding the Miracle Drug Ivermectin and Where to Get it

We produced this short film to correct the narrative and to reveal the motive behind the smear campaign against one of the safest and most effective medicines of this era.

A medicine that, according to the numerous top scientists I’ve interviewed, would have ended the pandemic before it began.

A medicine that could have saved countless lives.

Every medical professional I’ve spoken with, stress the importance of early treatment and the critical use of Ivermectin for long covid.

Myself, my family and friends use Ivermectin regularly as a preventative against all the new variants spreading throughout our immune compromised communities.

Because I believe the withholding of Ivermectin is a crime against humanity, I’ve sourced what I believe is one of the best places to stock up on this truly remarkable medicine.

Please watch this important video and share it with everyone you know.

Take care of yourself… and each other.

-----------------

Click HERE to watch.