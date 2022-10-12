Political

Journalist Robert Knight Exposes 2020 Election Fraud in New Book, Crooked

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Journalist and pro-family conservative Robert Knight digs deep into the 2020 election and America's election mess in his new book, Crooked: What Really Happened in the 2020 Election and How to Stop the Fraud (www.djkm.org/crooked).



In the D. James Kennedy Ministries-published book, Knight serves up compelling evidence that vote fraud, unconstitutional election law rigging and Big Tech manipulation combined to yield a pre-determined result. But to the news media, as Knight observes in the book, such charges are "'false,' 'baseless,' involve 'falsehoods,' or are even a 'conspiracy theory.'" Instead of defending freedom of speech and free inquiry, the press vilifies anyone stepping outside their narrative.

Knight, a Washington Times columnist, is not intimidated. He asserts that the fraud he identifies in the book was "absolutely" enough to alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Among the fraud factors he lists:

Big Tech's partisan suppression of information, including the Hunter Biden scandals.

COVID-related changes, which made fraud much easier, such as mailing millions of unrequested ballots, counting ballots after deadline, easing signature requirements, enabling ballot trafficking, and using unmanned drop boxes.

The $400 million that Mark Zuckerberg poured into key districts to turn election offices into a Democrat get-out-the vote operation.

"It all adds up to a crooked election," Knight concludes.



But there's no room for despair, Knight adds. "People need to know that their vote counts. That's why election integrity is so important, but they can't wait for the perfect election, they have to go out and vote. Their vote could be one of the determinants about whether a conservative takes office or a liberal takes office."



And Knight offers hope for clean and honest elections—if enough Americans get involved. He cites the 2021 Virginia election as an example and offers a list of needed election reforms to put vote fraudsters out of business.



More information and an excerpt from the book, Crooked, is available at www.djkm.org/crooked.



D. James Kennedy Ministries is a media ministry whose television program, "Truths That Transform," airs nationwide.