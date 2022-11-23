Political

VoterGA Identifies 2022 Election Anomalies, Cites Audit Flaws, Sues to Preserve Ballots After Ballot Image Destruction

ATLANTA -- VoterGA revealed serious anomalies in the recent 2022 Georgia General Election. A sworn affidavit corroborated by the Edison media line feed show that over 20,000 votes were inexplicably subtracted from the vote totals of U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. In addition, poll books in three counties mysteriously added hundreds more voters who voted than the number of votes cast by the machines.



VoterGA explained flaws in the recently completed 2022 Risk Limiting Audit (RLA). Dr. Phillip Stark, inventor of the RLA process, previously wrote to Georgia officials to explain that a RLA cannot meaningfully audit a Georgia election because they are conducted on Ballot Marking Devices (BMD). BMDs cannot produce a voter created source document to be used for an audit and the RLA process has no means to audit the accuracy of the BMD.

Secretary of State Raffensperger ignored basic RLA audit principles by selecting batches for all counties instead of having counties randomly select ballots. The number of ballots varies by batch across counties, so the audit was disproportionally administered throughout the state in conflict with Equal Protection clauses of the U.S. and Georgia Constitutions. Although all types of ballots must be selected, many counties received no Election Day batches to audit.



Despite the flaws, Raffensperger claimed the 2022 audit confirmed the election results. VoterGA previously highlighted how their research exposed fatal flaws in the 2020 audit leading to Gov. Brian Kemp's 36-point study sent to the State Election Board. In Fulton County, those flaws included a 60% batch error rate, falsified tally sheets with 850 to 0 Biden votes, 6,000 duplicate reported ballots and about 350 duplicate scanned ballots.



VoterGA announced a new complaint against several counties for unlawful destruction of original ballot images from the November 2020 General Election. It seeks to preserve 2020 election ballots as the only remedy for the image destruction. Over 1.7 million images were destroyed by up to 70 counties. Most counties admitted images were overwritten while some refused to comply with VoterGA Open Records Requests that revealed the destruction.



The press conference was held on the 59th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. To commemorate the event, VoterGA drew analogies between subsequent false reporting by the CIA's Operation Mockingbird and false election integrity reporting today.



--------------------------------------

VoterGA is a non-partisan, 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization created by a coalition of citizens working to restore election integrity in Georgia. We advocate for independently verifiable, auditable, recount capable, transparent and tamper proof elections.