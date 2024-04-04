Support Strong South Carolina Election-integrity Bill H.4935

Members of the South Carolina General Assembly are seeking to enact a strong election-integrity bill that would go a long way toward ensuring the integrity of South Carolina elections. It is imperative that legislators pass this bill and reject every attempt to weaken it.

House Bill 4935 (H.4935), titled the “Secure, Accurate, and Verifiable Elections (SAVE) Act,” is sponsored by Representative Joseph Bustos (R-Mount Pleasant) and 16 other representatives.

If enacted, H.4935 would implement multiple important election-integrity reforms and, thus, be a major step in the right direction. Among other reforms, the bill would require:

Secure, hand-marked paper ballots;

Paper poll books;

Hand-counted ballots at the precinct polling location;

Strong chain-of-custody measures;

Ballots must be counted in view of the public;

Restricted absentee voting; and

Election Day to be treated as a public holiday.

The reforms in H.4935 are consistent with The John Birch Society’s election-integrity recommendations. It is imperative that state legislators enact these reforms and reject all attempts to water down or block them.

If our constitutional Republic is to survive, it is imperative that our election system is trustworthy. Urge your state representative and senator to support H.4935 and to do whatever necessary to ensure that real election integrity is achieved in South Carolina.

