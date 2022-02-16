Congressional Candidate Lynz Piper-Loomis Addresses Her Primary Opponent's ANTI-2A Votes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Congressional Candidate Lynz Piper-Loomis released the following statement:

"It is a sad day in SC-01 when we now have TWO anti-second amendment candidates running for the people's seat. One deceived our former President, one deceived our district. We CANNOT make this mistake again. Katie Arrington shamelessly voted AGAINST H 3700, which was our state's constitutional carry legislation. She failed to uphold our constitutional values. Nancy Mace, our Pelosi puppet member of Congress, voted for the NDAA, which has RED FLAG LAWS. I fully support 2A no restrictions. I fully support non-federalized reciprocity so people do not have to register their freedoms. I'm proud to be the only pro-second amendment candidate in this race. I will NEVER cower like my primary opponents on upholding and protecting our sacred constitutional rights. I will ALWAYS stand for our U.S. Constitution."