Political

Lynz Piper-Loomis, Candidate for U.S. Congress, SC-01

War has been waged upon our soil. It has seeped in through our children's education, political parties, churches, borders, business, medical care, and through venues unimaginable. We are in a crisis unlike the public opinion of my opponent.



I know we are all used to hearing the career politician stand up and tell us how awesome they are, feed us the same boring cliches we have heard a million times before, and explain why we NEED them in Washington.



How well has that worked for us? Clearly, those sentiments are a disappointment to every single American.



Look around at our world today and ask yourself the tough questions:



1. Does anything make sense to you?



2. Can you believe what you are witnessing?





I know I certainly cannot. I am disgusted with what I see happening, and I feel the pain of every American on a daily basis.



What is the solution? There are people who will tell you the key to winning in 2022 is to stand for nothing, do not rock the boat, and just let the other side fail.



The American people deserve better than that. The American people need to remember exactly why WE are exceptional and how WE changed the world.



I share with you one of many reasons why America is an exceptional and unique nation, and this is something most will never say in 2022.



Who should shape and design our world and solve the majority of problems we face?



Every nation in the history of the world has always answered government or those in power – whether that is a King, an Emperor, a Prime Minister, or even a President.



America is the ONLY nation that rejected this way of thinking and said the answers ALWAYS lie with WE THE PEOPLE.



Ronald Reagan summed this up perfectly when he said, "If we look to the answer as to why for so many years, we achieved so much and prospered as no other people on earth, it was because here in this land we unleashed the energy and individual genius of man to a greater extent than has ever been done before."



The answer to our problems right now is NOT me or any other politician coming up with grandiose plans on how to solve our problems because—spoiler alert—THEY WON'T WORK!!!



What do we need right now? We need for politicians to understand their job and to get out of the way of the American people and let you innovate and create solutions to every problem we face.



A politician will dare not say what I will: I believe America is at the dawn of a great reawakening and that our best days are ahead of us. When we get to that point, it won't be because of me or any politician.... IT WILL BE BECAUSE OF YOU and your fellow citizens.



Simply put my job is to be a voice for you, and I will work every day to ensure the government does not trample on your God-given rights.



I am aware many Americans are hurting right now. We are tired, angry, and understandably feel beaten up. Some even say there is no hope of an American revival. GOOD!!! YES, I SAID GOOD... Every American should feel very comfortable here.



Why? Because America has always been a long shot.



America had no chance of defeating the English in 1776. WE DID.



We could never defeat them again in 1812. WE DID.



We could never overcome slavery. WE DID.



We could never go to the Moon. WE DID.



We could never defeat Soviet Russia. WE DID—without ever firing a rocket.



We could never get the wall to fall. IT FELL.



We could not survive Obama. WE DID! And we will survive this administration as well.



It's time to remember WE ARE AMERICANS!!!



Nothing has ever come easy for us. We are the people that make the impossible absolutely possible.



Join me and other SC Citizens in this Campaign to Save America. We are the only campaign in this race that believes YOU are the solution.



Join and donate to a Campaign By the People, and For the People.



www.LynzSC.com



It has been publicly suggested to me by an opponent that I would be best suited for the South Carolina State House.



Respectfully, I decline your offer, and I thank you for seeing my worth in office.



God bless you all. God bless South Carolina. God bless America.