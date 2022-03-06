Political

Biden’s Agenda Falls Short in State of the Union Address

As President Biden gave his State of the Union address this week, we couldn’t help but miss the days of the Trump administration. The most pro-life President in history was replaced by an administration determined to solidify taxpayer-funded abortion up until birth. Our strong defense and America-first policies set forth by President Trump were erased only for this administration to enact open borders, woke military, and pro-China policies instead. Perhaps, the worst of the first year of the Biden administration came in the form of authoritarian mandates. His address ended up being a roller coaster ride of calls of unification despite his leftist agenda and intent to undermine what could be seen as his conservative leanings.

The glaring issue that Biden addressed first was the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The message has been unifying across both parties. Democrats and Republicans alike have denounced the recent events and have cheered on the Ukrainian people’s resilience. The United States has imposed sanctions on Russia and made moves to cut off their access to banks and certain technologies.

Republicans say the U.S. could do even more damage to Russia while protecting our own independence. Last year, the U.S. imported on average 700,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced a bill that would stop this altogether and restart the Keystone XL Pipeline to make America energy independent. With Biden’s calls to “buy American,” this is exactly where he should start, but he is too focused on crippling businesses with energy inefficiency and climate change standards.

As Biden moved on in his speech, he gave us all whiplash on a couple of issues. Biden’s comments on immigration were surprising. He stated:

Folks, if we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure the border and fix the immigration system.

The border crisis was a huge thorn in his side last year. It’s no surprise that it became a disaster after he reversed ten Trump-era executive orders that enforced border security. Then, House Democrats kept stripping out border wall and I.C.E. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) funding from their appropriations bills. He even wrapped up the immigration issue by calling on Congress to give citizenship to Dreamers.

He continued to raise eyebrows on the issue of funding our police. He stated:

The answer is not to defund the police. It’s to fund the police.

This is the same rhetoric he used while visiting New York last month. However, Eagle Forum reported on a leaked executive order that would significantly weaken our police forces by placing extreme limitations on them and allowing woke policies to take precedence. After 73 intentional police killings last year alone, we can’t afford to lose more men and women in law enforcement.

Eventually, Biden sprinkled in his liberal agenda items. He asked Congress to pass the voting bills that would guarantee Democrat wins for years to come. He also asked for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), a discriminatory bill that he sponsored almost three decades ago. VAWA has been rewritten to include sexual orientation and gender identity since its creation, however Biden wouldn’t mind. He gave a shoutout to the transgender youth in Texas and promoted the Equality Act, a bill that would push men into women’s private spaces.

It was no surprise that he brought up what the left calls “women’s rights.” This week, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) quickly voted on the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act (H.R. 3755). The 46-48 vote failed as expected, but it came without warning. The only reason could be that Biden needed that talking point for his speech. He could show that something was being done on abortion rights without actually putting the work into it or caring that it passes. He could pin the blame on Republicans, and he did just that. His comment was brief, however, he followed it up with a tweet to keep abortion activists happy by saying:

The constitutional right affirmed in Roe v. Wade — standing precedent for half a century — is under attack as never before. If we want to go forward — not backward — we must protect access to health care. Preserve a woman’s right to choose.

This sentiment will play out with his nomination of Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson. His promise of nominating a black woman to the Supreme Court came to fruition last week. His actions are ironic since he blocked Judge Janice Rogers Brown from reaching the Supreme Court while he was a Senator. Regardless, according to Judge Jackson’s previous rulings and activism, we can expect her to be anti-religious, pro-abortion, and pro-LGBT.

Even after all this, there has been a silver lining. Biden was not able to pass the full agenda he wanted. There was no mention of his Build Back Better bill because it was an utter failure. Other failed items include the Paycheck Fairness Act, paid family leave, expanded background checks for gun purchases, and universal pre-K. Despite his pleas for his voting and immigration reforms, he has been unsuccessful in that as well. We can thank our Senate Republicans and a couple of Democrats for stalling the worst parts of the Biden agenda.

Eagle Forum is very skeptical of Biden’s attempts at “unification” and is working hard to stop the left-wing agenda that continues to plague Congress. We hope that Biden’s agenda can be further thwarted by voting in a Republican majority in both the House and Senate in November. To learn more about our PAC efforts, visit our website here.

