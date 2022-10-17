Political

Even Hurricane Ian Can’t stop the People’s Audit of Florida Election Fraud

In July, we interviewed Kris Jurski of The People’s Audit about election irregularities in Florida. Now, we have a jam packed information session in which Kris reveals incredible new evidence of the state of election integrity in the Sunshine State. It is NOT good!

In this interview, Kris talks of the adversarial position taken by the state against those hard-working citizens who have proven fraud, the death of a state official who was agreeing with the citizens, and the current state of affairs after months of effort. But there’s more!



The second part of the interview reveals incestuous relationships between Florida ballot printers, election officials and more. Grab a cup of coffee and sit back. What you are about to hear is stunning AND REAL, and sad.